Flyers

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #174 – “We’re Selling”…Until We’re Not

Kevin Durso

Well, the trade deadline is in the books, and the guys are back to look what went down. The Flyers had an interesting week to say the least, from Chuck Fletcher‘s first media availability in nearly three months, to Rangers fans taking over Wells Fargo Center, to a disastrous trade deadline day and the aftermath.

The guys discuss what happened and look closer at this latest show of incompetence from the Flyers front office and acceptance by ownership, what Chuck Fletcher said following the deadline, John Tortorella‘s response to fan turnout and defense of Fletcher, and more.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso to break it all down.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunesGoogle PlaySpotifyAmazon Podcasts and Podbean.

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso. You can also find all episodes of the YWT Podcast right here on Sports Talk Philly.

Topics  
Flyers Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast Podcasts

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers

Flyers vs. Red Wings: Game 63 Preview

Kevin Durso  •  2min
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #174 – “We’re Selling”…Until We’re Not
Kevin Durso  •  29min
Flyers
After Another Reality Check, Flyers Can’t Choose to Accept It
Kevin Durso  •  Mar 4 2023
Flyers
Flyers Trade Deadline: JVR Deal Falls Through; Brown, MacEwen Traded
Kevin Durso  •  Mar 3 2023
Flyers
Tarasenko Gets Winner as Rangers Down Flyers
Kevin Durso  •  Mar 1 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Rangers: Game 62 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Mar 1 2023
Flyers
Fletcher’s Comments Laced with Contradiction as Deadline Hits for Flyers
Kevin Durso  •  Feb 28 2023
More Flyers News