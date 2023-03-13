Flyers

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #175 – One Down

Kevin Durso
YWT Podcast

One week after the trade deadline, the Flyers made their first significant move in regards to the front office, firing Chuck Fletcher as GM and President of Hockey Operations on Friday morning. The guys discuss what led to this and where the franchise goes from here, from the appointment of Danny Briere to interim GM to other potential moves to come within the organization.

The guys also discuss what this means from an on-ice standpoint regarding players following Briere’s first press conference as interim GM, officially announcing a rebuild and further establishing the multi-year process to come.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso to break it all down.

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
Kevin Durso

