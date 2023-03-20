Zach Pascal Headed To Arizona

The Cardinals are looking to pull what they can from the Eagles.
After taking DC Jonathan Gannon and linebackers coach Nick Rallis, the team signed Kyzir White and have not reportedly signed Zach Pascal.
The #AZCardinals have agreed to terms with WR Zach Pascal on a two-year deal, sources tell me and @RapSheet.Pascal and new Cards HC Jonathan Gannon were together with the #Colts and #Eagles, so Gannon knows well what Pascal can do as a well-rounded receiver.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 20, 2023
The #AZCardinals have agreed to terms with WR Zach Pascal on a two-year deal, sources tell me and @RapSheet.Pascal and new Cards HC Jonathan Gannon were together with the #Colts and #Eagles, so Gannon knows well what Pascal can do as a well-rounded receiver.
The deal is for two years according to Mike Garafolo.
Pascal was a very effective blocker for the Eagles last year, but had career lows in receiving since he was the teams fifth option in a unit that really only used four targets for the majority of their games. He’ll figure to get more playing time (and therefore have stats more in line with his career average) by joining the Cardinals.
The money on the deal is not known at this time.
Free Agency Recap:
Re-Signed:
Brandon Graham
Jason Kelce
Boston Scott
James Bradberry
Fletcher Cox
Darius Slay (Extension)
Signed:
Rashaad Penny
Greedy Williams
Marcus Mariota
Leaving:
TJ Edwards (Chicago)
Javon Hargrave (San Francisco)
Andre Dillard (Tennessee)
Marcus Epps (Las Vegas)
Kyzir White (Arizona)
Miles Sanders (Carolina)
Gardner Minshew (Indianapolis)
Isaac Seumalo (Pittsburgh)
C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Detroit)
Zach Pascal (Arizona)