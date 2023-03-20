Eagles

Zach Pascal Headed To Arizona

Paul Bowman
Bill Streicher, USA Today Sports

The Cardinals are looking to pull what they can from the Eagles.

After taking DC Jonathan Gannon and linebackers coach Nick Rallis, the team signed Kyzir White and have not reportedly signed Zach Pascal.

The deal is for two years according to Mike Garafolo.

Pascal was a very effective blocker for the Eagles last year, but had career lows in receiving since he was the teams fifth option in a unit that really only used four targets for the majority of their games. He’ll figure to get more playing time (and therefore have stats more in line with his career average) by joining the Cardinals.

The money on the deal is not known at this time.

Free Agency Recap:

Re-Signed:

Brandon Graham

Jason Kelce

Boston Scott

James Bradberry

Fletcher Cox

Darius Slay (Extension)

Signed:

Rashaad Penny

Greedy Williams

Marcus Mariota

Leaving:

TJ Edwards (Chicago)

Javon Hargrave (San Francisco)

Andre Dillard (Tennessee)

Marcus Epps (Las Vegas)

Kyzir White (Arizona)

Miles Sanders (Carolina)

Gardner Minshew (Indianapolis)

Isaac Seumalo (Pittsburgh)

C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Detroit)

Zach Pascal (Arizona)

Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
