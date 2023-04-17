Best Reactions to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ New Contract

Philadelphia: It is exciting when one of the stars of your favorite team gets a new contract – the reaction to it is what everyone talks about and that is what happened on Monday with Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.
Hurts signed a new five-year deal at $255M.
Keeping the main thing in Philly.
We've agreed to terms with Jalen Hurts on a 5-year extension through the 2028 season.@JalenHurts | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/etgYG5rSpf
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 17, 2023
Keeping the main thing in Philly.
We've agreed to terms with Jalen Hurts on a 5-year extension through the 2028 season.@JalenHurts | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/etgYG5rSpf
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 17, 2023
Some of the best reactions to the new contract:
Even if you aren't an Eagles fan, you have to respect what Hurts brings to the game (and the team). His hard work and determination is so evident and he's so deserving of all the money and recognition
— ya girl b (@thatissobrooke) April 17, 2023
Even if you aren't an Eagles fan, you have to respect what Hurts brings to the game (and the team). His hard work and determination is so evident and he's so deserving of all the money and recognition
— ya girl b (@thatissobrooke) April 17, 2023
GOTDAMN JALEN HURTS GOT PAID !!!!! MY GOD
— DT ™ (@DT_SoWavyy) April 17, 2023
GOTDAMN JALEN HURTS GOT PAID !!!!! MY GOD
— DT ™ (@DT_SoWavyy) April 17, 2023
Holy shit 😳🤯🥵 https://t.co/8Z6VSu2HUK
— Heather (@thespartangrl28) April 17, 2023
Holy shit 😳🤯🥵 https://t.co/8Z6VSu2HUK
— Heather (@thespartangrl28) April 17, 2023
LOCKED IN 🔒 @JalenHurts https://t.co/tPHbpNVxMq
— MorePhilly_97 (@MorePhilly1) April 17, 2023
LOCKED IN 🔒 @JalenHurts https://t.co/tPHbpNVxMq
— MorePhilly_97 (@MorePhilly1) April 17, 2023
THAT’S OUR MF QB1 https://t.co/fUiF8xlyIL
— alex, playoff edition (@alex_c_22) April 17, 2023
THAT’S OUR MF QB1 https://t.co/fUiF8xlyIL
— alex, playoff edition (@alex_c_22) April 17, 2023
JALEN GOT THAT DAWG IN HIM! GO BIRDS 🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅 https://t.co/0EdPJazdo4
— killakells (@Whutttthekell) April 17, 2023
JALEN GOT THAT DAWG IN HIM! GO BIRDS 🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅 https://t.co/0EdPJazdo4
— killakells (@Whutttthekell) April 17, 2023
QB1. https://t.co/RhIsINzCnY
— Jordan Hirsh (@jordanhirsh_) April 17, 2023
QB1. https://t.co/RhIsINzCnY
— Jordan Hirsh (@jordanhirsh_) April 17, 2023
EAGLES EXTEND JALEN HURTS‼️🦅
5 YR/$225 Million
GO BIRDS‼️🦅💚 #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/7mB7ANUOKH
— Justin Lever ❤️⚾️ (@JustinLever3) April 17, 2023
EAGLES EXTEND JALEN HURTS‼️🦅
5 YR/$225 Million
GO BIRDS‼️🦅💚 #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/7mB7ANUOKH
— Justin Lever ❤️⚾️ (@JustinLever3) April 17, 2023
Well deserved and I know he’s only gonna improve https://t.co/H1NWJat1Ig
— Devon (@DevOnMarque20) April 17, 2023
Well deserved and I know he’s only gonna improve https://t.co/H1NWJat1Ig
— Devon (@DevOnMarque20) April 17, 2023
He deserves it all. Congrats QB1. https://t.co/RcdaDaHQat
— Haley Taylor (@Haleytsimon) April 17, 2023
He deserves it all. Congrats QB1. https://t.co/RcdaDaHQat
— Haley Taylor (@Haleytsimon) April 17, 2023
Awesome Hurts deal Fly Eagles Fly 💯💯💥💥👍🏻☝🏻☝🏻🤙🏻🤙🏻🤙🏻🤙🏻😃 Jalen Hurts pic.twitter.com/z9TlBagV2z
— Michael Petro (@MICHAEL_PETRO) April 17, 2023
Awesome Hurts deal Fly Eagles Fly 💯💯💥💥👍🏻☝🏻☝🏻🤙🏻🤙🏻🤙🏻🤙🏻😃 Jalen Hurts pic.twitter.com/z9TlBagV2z
— Michael Petro (@MICHAEL_PETRO) April 17, 2023
Well deserved for Jalen Hurts!
— Tristan Homan (@tristan_homan) April 17, 2023
Well deserved for Jalen Hurts!
— Tristan Homan (@tristan_homan) April 17, 2023
LETSGO!! https://t.co/fzySVRjcW3
— Kayla Santiago (@kayla_santiago1) April 17, 2023
LETSGO!! https://t.co/fzySVRjcW3
— Kayla Santiago (@kayla_santiago1) April 17, 2023
It’s good to be #JalenHurts! 💰🏈#1️⃣
— Dawn Elyse Warden (@eatDEWwrite) April 17, 2023
It’s good to be #JalenHurts! 💰🏈#1️⃣
— Dawn Elyse Warden (@eatDEWwrite) April 17, 2023
HELL YEAH!!! JALEN HURTS GETS HIS LONG DESERVED EXTENSION!!! 🦅 https://t.co/w4nYZ88O7C
— Phighter 🏈1-0 ⚾️6-10 🏀R1 (1-0) ⚽️2-4-2 🥍7-9 (@ItsPhightinTime) April 17, 2023
HELL YEAH!!! JALEN HURTS GETS HIS LONG DESERVED EXTENSION!!! 🦅 https://t.co/w4nYZ88O7C
— Phighter 🏈1-0 ⚾️6-10 🏀R1 (1-0) ⚽️2-4-2 🥍7-9 (@ItsPhightinTime) April 17, 2023