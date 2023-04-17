Writer: David Malandra Jr

Best Reactions to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ New Contract

David Malandra Jr

Philadelphia: It is exciting when one of the stars of your favorite team gets a new contract – the reaction to it is what everyone talks about and that is what happened on Monday with Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.

Hurts signed a new five-year deal at $255M.

Some of the best reactions to the new contract:

