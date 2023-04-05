Bryce Harper Injury Update: Harper Took Live BP on Tuesday in the Bronx

There’s BIG news coming out of New York City (no, not THAT news), Philadelphia Phillies outfielder/designated hitter Bryce Harper took live batting practice on Tuesday for the first time since his late-November Tommy John surgery.
Harper took swings from Phils’ hitting coach Kevin Long at Yankee Stadium and “felt great” afterwards according to Phillies manager Rob Thomson. The former National League MVP will take BP again on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park prior to the Phillies home opener, Thomson confirmed.
“MV3” taking BP is a fantastic sign but it’s not the most important part of Harper’s recovery according to Thomson.
“He feels great. And it’s not the hitting we’re concerned about. It’s sliding. We’ve got to get clearance from the doctor on that first. If he slides headfirst he could rupture. And then we’re back to squarre one.”Rob Thomson on Bryce Harper’s Recovery via Philly.com’s Alex Coffey
Harper is expected to be out until around the All-Star break while recovering from Tommy John surgery; however there’s much debate to that timetable.
The organization chose not to place Harper on the 60-day injured list creating speculation that Harper would be returning sooner rather than later. Phils’ legend Larry Bowa stoked the flames of a Harper return on the WIP Morning Show telling Joe DeCamera and Jon Ritchie that the team can “erase that date they put on him.”
So keep an eye on the bases at Citizens Bank Park during pre-game. If you have Harper doing his best Chase Utley impersonation you know he’s getting close to a return.