Colorad Rockies (5-14) at Philadelphia Phillies (8-11): Game 20 Preview

Michael Lipinski

The Philadelphia Phillies return to Citizens Bank Park on Thursday night playing host to the Colorado Rockies.  The Rox are in town for a four-game set that kicks off a seven-game home stand in South Philadelphia.  

The Phillies will send Matt Strahm to the mound for his fourth start of the 2023 season.  The lefty is 1-1 with a 2.13 ERA and 16 Ks on the year.  Colorado will send righty Ryan Feltner to the mound.  The 26-year-old is 0-2 with an 8.78 ERA and 1.95 WHIP.  

The Phillies are coming off a series win against the Chicago White Sox that saw them take two-of-three games in two days.  Colorado is coming off of back-to-back three-game sweeps by the Seattle Mariners and Pittsburgh Pirates, respectively.  The Rockies have yet to win a series this season and have lost nine of their last ten. 

The timing might just be perfect for a Phillies team that is starting to come into form. 

First pitch from Citizens Bank Park is set for 6:40 PM/EDT.  

When: Thursday, April 20

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA 

First Pitch: 6:40 PM/EDT

Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen

Telecast: NBCSP+ with Tom McCarthy on play-by-play and nationally telecast on MLB Network

Pitching Matchup

PHI– Matt Strahm (1-1, 2.13 ERA) | Last Outing: Loss, 4/15 at CIN, 2.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

COL– Ryan Feltner (0-2, 8.78 ERA) | Last Outing: Loss, 4/15 at SEA, 3.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

Now Batting…

PHI: TBD

COL: TBD

Stats For Youse…

  • Colorado is coming into Philadelphia with the 29th ranked team ERA, 5.82. Only Oakland, 7.71 ERA, is worse.
  • The Rockies have only won one series this season and have only won back-to-back games twice
  • Rockies starter Ryan Feltner is 0-1 with a 6.23 ERA and 6 HRs allowed in two starts agains the Phillies
  • Phillies starter Matt Strahm is 1-2 with a 5.16 ERA in 13-games against Colorado including two starts
  • Bryson Stott is leading the league in hits (31) and singles (23)
  • Nick Castellanos is tied for the league lead in doubles (9)
  • Brandon Marsh is tied for the league lead in triples (3)
  • The Phillies have the 3rd best team batting average in baseball, .284 AVG
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

