Colorad Rockies (5-14) at Philadelphia Phillies (8-11): Game 20 Preview

The Philadelphia Phillies return to Citizens Bank Park on Thursday night playing host to the Colorado Rockies. The Rox are in town for a four-game set that kicks off a seven-game home stand in South Philadelphia.
The Phillies will send Matt Strahm to the mound for his fourth start of the 2023 season. The lefty is 1-1 with a 2.13 ERA and 16 Ks on the year. Colorado will send righty Ryan Feltner to the mound. The 26-year-old is 0-2 with an 8.78 ERA and 1.95 WHIP.
The Phillies are coming off a series win against the Chicago White Sox that saw them take two-of-three games in two days. Colorado is coming off of back-to-back three-game sweeps by the Seattle Mariners and Pittsburgh Pirates, respectively. The Rockies have yet to win a series this season and have lost nine of their last ten.
The timing might just be perfect for a Phillies team that is starting to come into form.
First pitch from Citizens Bank Park is set for 6:40 PM/EDT.
When: Thursday, April 20
Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA
Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen
Telecast: NBCSP+ with Tom McCarthy on play-by-play and nationally telecast on MLB Network
PHI– Matt Strahm (1-1, 2.13 ERA) | Last Outing: Loss, 4/15 at CIN, 2.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K
COL– Ryan Feltner (0-2, 8.78 ERA) | Last Outing: Loss, 4/15 at SEA, 3.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 5 K
PHI: TBD
COL: TBD