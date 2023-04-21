Phillies

Colorado Rockies (6-14) at Philadelphia Phillies (8-12): Game 21 Preview

Michael Lipinski

The Philadelphia Phillies will attempt to turn the page on Thursday’s disappointing 5-0 loss to the woeful Colorado Rockies.  The Phils’ will send Aaron Nola to the mound against Colorado’s Noah Davis.  First pitch from Citizens Bank Park is set for 6:40 PM/EDT.  

When: Friday, April 21

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA 

First Pitch: 7:10 PM/EDT

Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen

Telecast: NBCSP with Tom McCarthy on play-by-play

Pitching Matchup

PHI– Aaron Nola (1-2, 5.91 ERA) | Last Outing: Win, 4/16 at CIN, 6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

COL– Noah Davis (0-0, 0.00 ERA) | Last Outing: No Decision, 4/15 at SEA, 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

Now Batting…

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

News & Notes: Philadelphia Phillies Injury Update

Michael Lipinski  •  1 min
Phillies
Colorado Rockies (6-14) at Philadelphia Phillies (8-12): Game 21 Preview
Michael Lipinski  •  46min
Phillies
Colorad Rockies (5-14) at Philadelphia Phillies (8-11): Game 20 Preview
Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 20 2023
Phillies
Phillies Take 2-of-3 from ChiSox
Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 19 2023
Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (6-10) at Chicago White Sox (6-10): Game 17 and Game 18 Previews
Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 18 2023
Phillies
Monday’s Phillies-White Sox Rained Out, Traditional Double Dip on Tuesday
Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 17 2023
Writer: Michael Lipinski
Turnabout is Fair Play. Phillies Crush Reds in Series Finale!
Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 16 2023
More Phillies News