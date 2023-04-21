Colorado Rockies (6-14) at Philadelphia Phillies (8-12): Game 21 Preview

The Philadelphia Phillies will attempt to turn the page on Thursday’s disappointing 5-0 loss to the woeful Colorado Rockies. The Phils’ will send Aaron Nola to the mound against Colorado’s Noah Davis. First pitch from Citizens Bank Park is set for 6:40 PM/EDT.
When: Friday, April 21
Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA
First Pitch: 7:10 PM/EDT
Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen
Telecast: NBCSP with Tom McCarthy on play-by-play
PHI– Aaron Nola (1-2, 5.91 ERA) | Last Outing: Win, 4/16 at CIN, 6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K
COL– Noah Davis (0-0, 0.00 ERA) | Last Outing: No Decision, 4/15 at SEA, 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K
Almost time for Game ✌️ pic.twitter.com/S2zLZzXtN1— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 21, 2023
Game 2️⃣ #RingTheBell📺 @NBCSPhilly📻 @SportsRadioWIP 📱 https://t.co/HhDxScbmEV // https://t.co/vgbMhIMsON pic.twitter.com/1dBGc4XuAn— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 21, 2023
