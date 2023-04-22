Colorado Rockies (6-15) at Philadelphia Phillies (9-12): Game 22 Preview

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to build off of Friday’s come from behind 4-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday in South Philadelphia.
Christopher Sanchez will make his first start of the season after beginning the season on the injured list while recovering from a left triceps strain. Sanchez made 15 appearances in 2022 for the Phillies including three starts. He registered a 2-2 record with a 5.56 ERA during the 2022 season. In two rehab appearances for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Sanchez pitched 8.2 innings, struck out 11, with a 1.04 ERA.
Colorado will counter with lefty Kyle Freeland. Freeland is 2-1 with a 3.80 ERA on the season for the Rockies.
First pitch has been moved up to 3:05 PM/EDT due to impending severe weather.
When: Saturday, April 22
Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA
First Pitch: 3:05 PM/EDT
Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen
Telecast: NBCSP+ with Tom McCarthy on play-by-play
PHI: Cristopher Sanchez (First Start) | Last Outing: Rehab (Triple-A LHV), 4/16 at DUR, 4.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 HR, 2 BB, 5 K
COL: Kyle Freeland (2-1, 3.80 ERA) | Last Outing: Loss, 4/17 at PIT, 2.2 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 1 HR, 1 BB, 1 K
COL: TBD
Let's keep it going. #RingTheBell📺: @NBCSPhilly+📻: @SportsRadioWIP📱: https://t.co/HhDxScbmEV // https://t.co/vgbMhIMsON pic.twitter.com/oBAi4PxC1Q— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 22, 2023
