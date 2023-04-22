Phillies

Colorado Rockies (6-15) at Philadelphia Phillies (9-12): Game 22 Preview

Michael Lipinski

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to build off of Friday’s come from behind 4-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday in South Philadelphia.  

Christopher Sanchez will make his first start of the season after beginning the season on the injured list while recovering from a left triceps strain.  Sanchez made 15 appearances in 2022 for the Phillies including three starts. He registered a 2-2 record with a 5.56 ERA during the 2022 season.  In two rehab appearances for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Sanchez pitched 8.2 innings, struck out 11, with a 1.04 ERA.  

Colorado will counter with lefty Kyle Freeland.  Freeland is 2-1 with a 3.80 ERA on the season for the Rockies.  

First pitch has been moved up to 3:05 PM/EDT due to impending severe weather. 

When: Saturday, April 22

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA 

First Pitch: 3:05 PM/EDT

Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen

Telecast: NBCSP+ with Tom McCarthy on play-by-play

Pitching Matchup

PHI: Cristopher Sanchez (First Start) | Last Outing: Rehab (Triple-A LHV), 4/16 at DUR, 4.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 HR, 2 BB, 5 K

COL: Kyle Freeland (2-1, 3.80 ERA) | Last Outing: Loss, 4/17 at PIT, 2.2 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 1 HR, 1 BB, 1 K

Now Batting

COL: TBD

C

P

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

Colorado Rockies (6-15) at Philadelphia Phillies (9-12): Game 22 Preview

Michael Lipinski  •  17s
Phillies
Phillies Final Score: Phils Use a Late Surge to Defeat Colorado, 4-3
Michael Lipinski  •  13h
Phillies
News & Notes: Philadelphia Phillies Injury Update
Michael Lipinski  •  17h
Phillies
Colorado Rockies (6-14) at Philadelphia Phillies (8-12): Game 21 Preview
Michael Lipinski  •  17h
Phillies
Colorad Rockies (5-14) at Philadelphia Phillies (8-11): Game 20 Preview
Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 20 2023
Phillies
Phillies Take 2-of-3 from ChiSox
Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 19 2023
Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (6-10) at Chicago White Sox (6-10): Game 17 and Game 18 Previews
Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 18 2023
More Phillies News