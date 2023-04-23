Phillies

Colorado Rockies (6-16) at Philadelphia Phillies (10-12): Game 23 Preview

Michael Lipinski

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to make it three-games in a row on Sunday afternoon against the Colorado Rockies in South Philadelphia. 

The Phillies will send RHP Zack Wheeler to the mound for his fifth start of the season.  Colorado will counter with 31-year-old righty Jose Urena.  

First pitch is set for 12:05 PM/EDT from Citizens Bank Park and will be telecast exclusively on NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock.

When: Sunday, April 23

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA 

First Pitch: 12:05 PM/EDT

Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen

Telecast: Exclusively on Peacock

Pitching Matchup

PHI– Zack Wheeler (1-1, 4.79 ERA) | Last Outing: Win, 4/16 at CWS, 5.0 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 K

COL– Jose Urena (0-3, 9.82 ERA) | Last Outing: Loss, 4/18 vs PIT, 4.2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 HR, 2 BB, 2 K

Now Batting…

COL: TBD

PHI: TBD

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

