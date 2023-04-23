Colorado Rockies (6-16) at Philadelphia Phillies (10-12): Game 23 Preview

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to make it three-games in a row on Sunday afternoon against the Colorado Rockies in South Philadelphia.
The Phillies will send RHP Zack Wheeler to the mound for his fifth start of the season. Colorado will counter with 31-year-old righty Jose Urena.
First pitch is set for 12:05 PM/EDT from Citizens Bank Park and will be telecast exclusively on NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock.
When: Sunday, April 23
Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA
First Pitch: 12:05 PM/EDT
Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen
Telecast: Exclusively on Peacock
PHI– Zack Wheeler (1-1, 4.79 ERA) | Last Outing: Win, 4/16 at CWS, 5.0 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 K
COL– Jose Urena (0-3, 9.82 ERA) | Last Outing: Loss, 4/18 vs PIT, 4.2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 HR, 2 BB, 2 K
COL: TBD
PHI: TBD