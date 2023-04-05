Dániel Gazdag scores the game-winner as Union Defeat Atlas FC

Chester PA: It is a challenge when you go from playing in your season to an in-season tournament and that is what the Philadelphia Union are doing as they are taking part in the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League & on Tuesday night it is the quarterfinals as they took on Atlas FC from Subaru Park in Chester.
Lineup:
4-3-2-1 😤#DOOP | #SCCL23 | @TheChampions pic.twitter.com/75R93nxaCS
— PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) April 4, 2023
Before the game, the Union would have Villanova women’s basketball star Maddy Siegrist bang the drum to get the crowd going
.@20sMaddy 🤝 @PhilaUnionPhang pic.twitter.com/hMT70fbJoE
— Villanova WBB (@novawbb) April 5, 2023
In the first half, both the Union & Atlas FC had their opportunities to score but just could not finish, late in the first half, Atlas FC would get nailed with a red card to Anderson Santamaria & game would be scoreless at halftime.
SEEING RED 🟥
A red card has been given to Atlas' Anderson Santamaría 😱 pic.twitter.com/2CbgtvZwnq
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 5, 2023
In the second half, the Union would get better scoring chances and breakthrough in the 89th minute as Daniel Gazadg scored on Penalty Kick for a 1-0 lead
ICE IN HIS VEINS 🥶❄️
Dániel Gazdag converts it from the spot for @PhilaUnion in the 89th minute! pic.twitter.com/613soc1Hte
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 5, 2023
Union Head Coach Jim Curtin about defending the home field
Here is what I asked Philadelphia Union Head Coach Jim Curtin following 1-0 win over Atlas FC#DOOP #SCCL23 pic.twitter.com/wLPPVGts7P
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) April 5, 2023
Dániel Gazdag on the play that leads to him making the Penalty Kick
For the overnight crowd
I asked Philadelphia Union Dániel Gazdag about his Penalty Kick Goal in 1-0 win over Atlas FC#DOOP #SCCL23 pic.twitter.com/BzlapOnTgN
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) April 5, 2023
What is next:
Union will head into their second leg with Atlas F.C. on Wednesday, April 12th (10:00 p.m. ET) from Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico.
The Union returns to MLS play on Saturday, April 8 at FC Cincinnati (7:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV).