Writer: David Malandra Jr

Dániel Gazdag scores the game-winner as Union Defeat Atlas FC

David Malandra Jr

Chester PA: It is a challenge when you go from playing in your season to an in-season tournament and that is what the Philadelphia Union are doing as they are taking part in the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League & on Tuesday night it is the quarterfinals as they took on Atlas FC from Subaru Park in Chester.

Lineup:

Before the game, the Union would have Villanova women’s basketball star Maddy Siegrist bang the drum to get the crowd going

In the first half, both the Union & Atlas FC had their opportunities to score but just could not finish, late in the first half, Atlas FC would get nailed with a red card to Anderson Santamaria & game would be scoreless at halftime.

In the second half, the Union would get better scoring chances and breakthrough in the 89th minute as Daniel Gazadg scored on Penalty Kick for a 1-0 lead

Postgame:

Union Head Coach Jim Curtin about defending the home field

Dániel Gazdag on the play that leads to him making the Penalty Kick

What is next:

Union will head into their second leg with Atlas F.C. on Wednesday, April 12th (10:00 p.m. ET) from Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. 

The Union returns to MLS play on Saturday, April 8 at FC Cincinnati (7:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

Topics  
Union Writer: David Malandra Jr

David Malandra Jr

A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

David Malandra Jr

A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

Related To Union

Writer: David Malandra Jr

Dániel Gazdag scores the game-winner as Union Defeat Atlas FC

David Malandra Jr  •  8h
Union
Union Move on in the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League with a shutout win over Alianza F.C.
David Malandra Jr  •  Mar 15 2023
Writer: David Malandra Jr
Philadelphia Union returns to game action tonight vs Chicago
David Malandra Jr  •  Mar 11 2023
Union
Time to Celebrate as the Philadelphia Union wins first Eastern Conference Championship
David Malandra Jr  •  Oct 31 2022
Writer: Michael Lipinski
2026 World Cup
The 2026 World Cup is Coming to Philadelphia
Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 8 2022
Writer: Siobhan Nolan
Union Week 3
Week 3 Preview: Union vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Siobhan Nolan  •  Aug 8 2022
Writer: Siobhan Nolan
Philadelphia Union week 2
Week 2 Preview: Union vs. CF Montreal
Siobhan Nolan  •  Aug 8 2022
More Union News