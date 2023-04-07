Darick Hall to IR, Phillies Recall Kody Clemens

The injuries are continuing to mount for the Fighting Phils.
The Phillies pitching staff entered the season down Ranger Suarez and nearly all of their starter depth with Cristopher Sanchez and Nick Nelson also out with injuries in addition to top prospect Andrew Painter. It’s forced Matt Strahm into the rotation and left the bullpen without a solid long reliever.
On the offensive end, Bryce Harper is working his way back and Rhys Hoskins recently tore his ACL. That’s two starting bats out of the order and doesn’t include Brandon Marsh being day-to-day after fouling a ball off his foot.
In just the fifth game of the season, injuries may limit yet another Phillie who the team was counting on. Hoskins’ replacement, Darick Hall, was injured running the bases and removed from the game.
Hall, it seems, will also be missing significant time as he was placed on IL.
Prior to today’s game, the Phillies recalled INF Kody Clemens from Lehigh Valley (AAA) and placed INF Darick Hall on the 10-day IL (retro to 4/6) with a right thumb sprain.— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 7, 2023
How long he’ll be out is up in the air. While Matt Gelb reports he’s probably looking at a few months missed, Tim Kelly reports Hall is optimistic about a return far quicker than that.
Darick Hall tore the UCL in his right thumb. Tentative surgery date is Wednesday. He seems optimistic that he won’t miss too long.— Tim Kelly (@TimKellySports) April 7, 2023
This leaves the Phillies without an official first baseman for an unknown amount of time, so a move is possible though not assured.
The Phillies are now officially recalling Kody Clemens, a utility man acquired in the Gregory Soto trade this offseason, to the roster.
Clemens, the son of Rodger, made his debut with the Tigers in 2020 and posted…
