Eagles Land Tanner McKee, Complete Series Of Trades To Restock Future Draft Pick

It’s been an eventful past few days for the Eagles, who came away with Georgia’s Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith on Thursday night.

They then added Tyler Steen and Sydney Brown on day two in order to sure up some needs.

With Kelee Ringo sliding way down the board, the team worked out a deal to land him early in round four earlier today and then completed a deal for D’Andre Swift, taking advantage of the Lions draft strategy.

Ahead of their pick at 188, the team combined picks 230 and 248 for 191 from the Houston Texans.

That pick was shortly traded to Tampa for their fifth-rounder next year, an unsurprising move given Howie had traded two fourth rounders and a third-round pick in next year’s draft over the past few days.

The Eagles used pick 188 on another quarterback, Stanford’s Tanner McKee.

A two-year starter, McKee put up 2,947 yards and a 13-8 touchdown to interception ratio for the Cardinal last season.

It is certainly a questionable pick for the Eagles and their offense. McKee is a player who is cerebral and is an accurate passer in the pocket, but he has shown little to no ability to run and seems to lose all his skill when forced to scramble.

On one hand, that could mean that behind an offensive line like the Eagles he could be a solid backup option with accurate passing. On the other hand, he in no way shape or form fits the same skill set as Jalen Hurts, so it’d be a poor idea to trot McKee out as a backup considering you’d have to entirely change the offense around him.

The Eagles have Ian Book on the roster, but he’s never seen game action. Primary backup Marcus Mariota is on only a one-year deal.

