Eagles Release Marvin Wilson

Through the Eagles have had a rather incredible draft and most in or associated with the organization are happy, that does mean some bad news for some players.
That is particularly the case on the defensive line, where the additions of Nolan Smith and Jalen Carter have pushed the depth to incredible lengths and made it near impossible for some players to crack the 53-man roster.
Such is the case for one-time fan-favorite Marvin Wilson, who the team released Saturday.
Eagles have waived DT Marvin Wilson.— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 29, 2023
Wilson, who joined the team in 2021, was much discussed by fans who saw his talent on display at Florida State.
Although he made his NFL debut in the last game of the regular season in 2022, he dealt with injuries during camp and wound up on the practice squad for 2022. He appeared in only one game (Texans) last season.
Cutting Wilson should provide him an opportunity to sign with a team that may have the roster spot for him. With Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu and the recently-signed Kentavius Street all competing for the same spots on the roster, they may not make the 53-man themselves so that opportunity isn’t here for the Wilson.