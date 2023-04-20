Eagles To Sign Receiver Olamide Zaccheaus

Eagles

Paul Bowman
The Eagles offense lost three major pieces amongst their offensive personnel this offseason. That included their starting running back, their starting right guard and their fourth wide receiver.

While there were widely-acceptable internal options for the first two, there were not for the receiver depth issue. The emphasis there is on “were” as the Eagles are reportedly bringing in veteran Olamide Zaccheaus.

Zaccheaus, a Plainfield, NJ-born player who attended St. Joseph’s Prep, could provide an upgrade over what the Eagles lost in Zach Pascal’s departure to Arizona.

Zaccheaus was an undrafted free agent who has grinded his way into more playing time each season over the past four seasons he spent with the Falcons. This ultimately included his appearing in all 17 games in each of the past to season for Atlanta.

Pascal’s role on the offense was most noticeable with blocking. Luckily, Zaccheaus and his mentality should have no issue with filling that role and he’s received praise from his coached in Atlanta for having been a willing blocker and springing long runs with his blocks. If that was all he brought to the table, this would be a good signing for the Eagles.

It isn’t the only thing he brings, however, as the receiver solidified himself as the clear-cut WR3 for the Falcons last year and put up 533 yards with three touchdowns on 40 receptions. He was credited with just one drop last season.

Comparing those numbers to Quez Watkins last season, Zaccheaus had seven more receptions and around 180 more yards than the Eagles incumbent at the third receiver position. This was a position that many considered the Eagles would look to upgrade and this signing may just do that.

Ultimately, the Eagles will hope that Zaccheaus can fill the blocking role and win the competition to be their third receiver and add some extra firepower to an already potent offense.

If he makes the roster, it may not be the end of Watkins with the Eagles, however. Watkins offers a speed not many have and that is not Zaccheaus’ game, so they offer different skill sets. It’s also hard to argue that having speedy receiver who just put up 350 yards and three scores would be a bad thing for your receiving corps depth.

Zaccheaus would figure to add to a locker room culture that the Eagles have been building of guys who get to work and improve as much as they can each day.

It may not be a big-name move, but it’s moves like this that could ultimately be the difference between a win and a loss at points throughout the season.

Free Agency Recap:

Re-Signed:

Brandon Graham

Jason Kelce

Boston Scott

James Bradberry

Fletcher Cox

Darius Slay (Extension)

Signed:

Rashaad Penny

Greedy Williams

Marcus Mariota

Justin Evans

Nicholas Morrow

Terrell Edmunds

Kentavius Street

Olamide Zaccheaus

Leaving:

TJ Edwards (Chicago)

Javon Hargrave (San Francisco)

Andre Dillard (Tennessee)

Marcus Epps (Las Vegas)

Kyzir White (Arizona)

Miles Sanders (Carolina)

Gardner Minshew (Indianapolis)

Isaac Seumalo (Pittsburgh)

C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Detroit)

Zach Pascal (Arizona)

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
