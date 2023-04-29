Eagles Trade 2024 Third-Round Pick To Select Kelee Ringo

The Eagles really are rebuilding the Georgia defense. They took Georgia’s Jalen Carter and his teammate Nolan Smith shortly thereafter.
While they took a break with their selections on day two, the Birds saw another dawg slipping that they just couldn’t pass up.
While they passed on Kelee Ringo in rounds two and three, they opted to move back into the fourth round to make sure they got him after his miraculous slip through every team on day two.
We've traded a 2024 3rd round pick to Houston for pick #105. pic.twitter.com/az8cPeQb5a— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 29, 2023
They moved their third-rounder for next year in order to get pick 105 from the Texans.
Shortly thereafter, they selected Ringo, giving their defense five of Georgia’s starters.
A starter each of the last two years, Ringo is a gifted athlete that has hinted at the ability to play at an elite level but has simply not gotten there as he is still developing.
He needs some work on technique, but his main area of focus will be on his anticipation and understanding of the plays before they happen – if he gets that down, he should be a top NFL corner.
The Eagles have the luxury to start him off as a depth piece and allow him to learn from some of the top corners in the league today, so this could be a viable pick for this team. Presumably a reason he fell from his anticipated range around round two (aside from an injury history) was that teams did not think he’s be ready to play on Day 1, something the Eagles don’t need to worry about.
Of course, Ringo has the versatility to play safety and the Eagles do have a need there, so if they choose to try and get him on the field sooner, they could look to see how he pans out there like they did with Avonte Maddox during his rookie season.