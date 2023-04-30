Eddie Alvarez wins Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut

Broomfield, Colorado: The eyes of the Sports & Entertainment world made their way to Colorado for an event that has everyone talking called the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. It was headlined by 4 former UFC fighters in Luke Rockhold, Mike Perry, Chad Mendes and Philadelphia’s own Eddie Alvarez. Alvarez would go to battle with Chad Mendes in the Co-Main Event while the Main Event was Luke Rockhold vs Mike Perry. This was the debut for Eddie Alvarez in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.
The Weight in:
Eddie Alvarez (165) vs. Chad Mendes (166)#BKFC41 pic.twitter.com/F90UtVYEmT— Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) April 29, 2023
Eddie Alvarez (165) vs. Chad Mendes (166)#BKFC41 pic.twitter.com/F90UtVYEmT
Tale of the Tape:
How the fight went:
In Round 1, both Eddie Alverz & Chad Mendes would land huge shots and you could tell that this was set up for a long fight or someone was going to have their lights turned off.
Early in Round 2, Mendes would drop Alvarez.
Down goes Eddie Alvarez in the second!#BKFC41 | LIVE on #FITE pic.twitter.com/FC7I20zDSK— FITE (@FiteTV) April 30, 2023
Down goes Eddie Alvarez in the second!#BKFC41 | LIVE on #FITE pic.twitter.com/FC7I20zDSK
Alvera would get even with Mendes as he dropped him early in round 3.
Chad Mendes vs. Eddie Alvarez is an instant classic! pic.twitter.com/6rlhUPsA8u— Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) April 30, 2023
Chad Mendes vs. Eddie Alvarez is an instant classic! pic.twitter.com/6rlhUPsA8u
Later on in the fight, things got very interesting as both Eddie & Chad were landing huge shots and now the question was who was going to get the win.
In round 5, Eddie would drop Chad as the round was coming to an end:
Eddie Alvarez pours on the pressure, knocking down Chad Mendes at the end of the 5th round. How do you see them scoring it?#BKFC41 | LIVE on #FITE pic.twitter.com/0OLlGDBtR0— FITE (@FiteTV) April 30, 2023
Eddie Alvarez pours on the pressure, knocking down Chad Mendes at the end of the 5th round. How do you see them scoring it?#BKFC41 | LIVE on #FITE pic.twitter.com/0OLlGDBtR0
The fight would go all 5 rounds & the judges would score it as follows:
47-46 for Eddie47-46 for Mendes 47-46 for Eddie
Result: Philadelphia’s Own Eddie Alvarez defeats Chad Mendes by a Split decision in his Bare Knuckle debut.
Following the fight, Eddie would give his take on being in Bare Knuckle fighting for the first time by saying “This is for dogs and that is what the fans want”.
#Philadelphia Own Eddie Alvarez about winning his Debut in Bare Knuckle📺 @indemand & @bareknucklefc #AlvarezMendes #BKFC41 pic.twitter.com/PWZZvF5zCH— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) April 30, 2023
#Philadelphia Own Eddie Alvarez about winning his Debut in Bare Knuckle📺 @indemand & @bareknucklefc #AlvarezMendes #BKFC41 pic.twitter.com/PWZZvF5zCH
Overall, this fight lived up to the hype as both Eddie Alvarez & Chad Mendes gave the fans what they wanted – an action -filled fight. Awesome job by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship promoter David Feldman in putting the fight together.