Writer: David Malandra Jr

Eddie Alvarez wins Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut

David Malandra Jr

Broomfield, Colorado: The eyes of the Sports & Entertainment world made their way to Colorado for an event that has everyone talking called the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. It was headlined by 4 former UFC fighters in Luke Rockhold, Mike Perry, Chad Mendes and Philadelphia’s own Eddie Alvarez. Alvarez would go to battle with Chad Mendes in the Co-Main Event while the Main Event was Luke Rockhold vs Mike Perry. This was the debut for Eddie Alvarez in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

The Weight in:

Tale of the Tape:

How the fight went:

In Round 1, both Eddie Alverz & Chad Mendes would land huge shots and you could tell that this was set up for a long fight or someone was going to have their lights turned off.

Early in Round 2, Mendes would drop Alvarez.

Alvera would get even with Mendes as he dropped him early in round 3.

Later on in the fight, things got very interesting as both Eddie & Chad were landing huge shots and now the question was who was going to get the win.

In round 5, Eddie would drop Chad as the round was coming to an end:

The fight would go all 5 rounds & the judges would score it as follows:

47-46 for Eddie
47-46 for Mendes
47-46 for Eddie

Result: Philadelphia’s Own Eddie Alvarez defeats Chad Mendes by a Split decision in his Bare Knuckle debut.

Following the fight, Eddie would give his take on being in Bare Knuckle fighting for the first time by saying “This is for dogs and that is what the fans want”.

Overall, this fight lived up to the hype as both Eddie Alvarez & Chad Mendes gave the fans what they wanted – an action -filled fight. Awesome job by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship promoter David Feldman in putting the fight together. 

Topics  
MMA News Writer: David Malandra Jr

David Malandra Jr

A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

David Malandra Jr

A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

Related To MMA

Writer: David Malandra Jr

Eddie Alvarez wins Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut

David Malandra Jr  •  27min
MMA
Bristol’s Pat Sabatini Looking to Extend Win Streak at UFC Fight Night
Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 15 2022
MMA
This Week in MMA
Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 11 2022
More MMA News