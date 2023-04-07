Embiid’s MVP Betting Odds Have Never Been Clearer

Joel Embiid has a strong case for the MVP this season. He produces on both ends of the floor, averaging a league-best 33.1 points per game while also providing high-level defense. Largely due to Embiid’s consistent production, the Philadelphia 76ers currently sit at 52-28 this season.
The MVP betting odds are also heavily in Embiid’s favor. The odds underwent an overnight shift in favor of Embiid a few weeks ago. That lead in the odds now solidified following his stellar 52-point performance in the Sixers’ win over the Boston Celtics. At one point, he put up half the points needed to pull out their 103-101 win. If that does not say MVP, then it is unclear what would.
Once being just comfortably (-150) on BetMGM, he’s now a clear favorite at (-1000). Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo have the next-best odds at (+1200).
It’s easy to watch the games and realize that Embiid’s impeccable talent deserves him the MVP award. But, as we saw last season, not everyone believes in the good ol’ eye test. So, in case you are not convinced of his MVP season (again), let’s break down the facts.
Through 66 games compared to Jokic’s 68, Embiid outperformed him. He is averaging 8.3 more points per game while also making a consistent impact defensively. Jokic is on track to play slightly more games than Embiid, but Embiid’s two-way production should be enough to overcome that.
Despite their 52-28 record, Jokic has been able to rely more on his teammates to pull out wins as opposed to having to carry the team in garbage time situations. For this reason, it would make sense to give the MVP award to someone who accounted for half the points at one point in a game?
Furthermore, Embiid had a bigger leap from last year to this year. Between the two seasons, in fewer games, Embiid had a 4.3% free throw improvement, 2.5 more points per game and 1.6 more two-point field goals per game compared to Jokic’s slight decline.
His talents are not only recognized in Philly media but also across the region as well, garnering support for his MVP candidacy. Joel Embiid is a clear favorite across multiple sportsbooks, and obviously for good reason.