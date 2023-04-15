Everybody Hits! Phillies Crush Reds on Friday Night

Everybody hits…literally!
Every starter in the Philadelphia Phillies lineup had a hit and starter Taijuan Walker threw six innings of one run baseball in the Fightins’ 8-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds. The win snaps a three-game losing streak and evens the four-game set at one-game apiece.
Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies.
PHI T1: Kyle Schwarber RBI double, Trea Turner scores (PHI-1, CIN- 0)
PHI T2: Edmundo Sosa homers (2) to right center (PHI-2, CIN-0)
PHI T3: Nick Castellanos RBI double, Schwarber scores (PHI-3, CIN-0)
PHI T3: Brandon Marsh RBI triple (3), Castllanos scores (PHI-4, CIN-0)
PHI T3: J.T. Realmuto sacrifice fly, Marsh scores (PHI-5, CIN-0)
CIN B3: Jake Fraley RBI single, Jose Barrero scores (PHI-5, CIN-1)
CIN B7: Jonathan India RBI single, Spencer Steer scores (PHI-5, CIN-2)
PHI T9: Realmuto RBI double, Turner scores (PHI-6, CIN-2)
PHI T9: Alec Bohm RBI single, Schwarber & Realmuto score (PHI-8, CIN-2)
WP: Taijuan Walker (1-1) | LP: Connor Overton (0-1) | TOG: 2:42 | Attendance: 17,610
The Phillies and Reds will meet on Saturday afternoon in the third game of the current four-game series in Cincy, The Reds will send Graham Ashcroft to the mound and the Phils will counter with Matt Strahm. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM/EDT from Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati.