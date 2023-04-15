Phillies

Everybody Hits! Phillies Crush Reds on Friday Night

Michael Lipinski
Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Edmundo Sosa (33) rounds the bases on a home run in the second inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, April 14, 2023. The Phillies won 8-3. Philadelphia Phillies At Cincinnati Reds | Syndication: The Enquirer

Everybody hits…literally! 

Every starter in the Philadelphia Phillies lineup had a hit and starter Taijuan Walker threw six innings of one run baseball in the Fightins’ 8-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds. The win snaps a three-game losing streak and evens the four-game set at one-game apiece. 

Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies. 

How They Scored

PHI T1: Kyle Schwarber RBI double, Trea Turner scores (PHI-1, CIN- 0)

PHI T2: Edmundo Sosa homers (2) to right center (PHI-2, CIN-0)

PHI T3: Nick Castellanos RBI double, Schwarber scores (PHI-3, CIN-0)

PHI T3: Brandon Marsh RBI triple (3), Castllanos scores (PHI-4, CIN-0)

PHI T3: J.T. Realmuto sacrifice fly, Marsh scores (PHI-5, CIN-0)

CIN B3: Jake Fraley RBI single, Jose Barrero scores (PHI-5, CIN-1)

CIN B7: Jonathan India RBI single, Spencer Steer scores (PHI-5, CIN-2)

PHI T9: Realmuto RBI double, Turner scores (PHI-6, CIN-2)

PHI T9: Alec Bohm RBI single, Schwarber & Realmuto score (PHI-8, CIN-2)

WP: Taijuan Walker (1-1) | LP: Connor Overton (0-1) | TOG: 2:42 | Attendance: 17,610

Did Youse Notice…

  • Every starter in the Phillies lineup recorded a hit
  • CF Brandon Marsh returned to the lineup and notched an RBI triple and improved his 2023 average to .361
  • OF/DH Nick Castellanos was 2-for-4 with a 2B, RBI, BB, and R. He’s now batting .308 on the year
  • 2B Alec Bohm extended his hitting streak to 14-games with his RBI single in the 9th
  • Taijuan Walker notched his first win with the Philadelphia Phillies
  • Walker joins Zack Wheeler (4/10, vs MIA) as the only Phils’ starters to throw six or more innings in a game this season
  • 8-runs is the 2nd most runs scored by the Phillies in a single game this season (15, 4/10 vs. MIA)

What’s on Deck…

The Phillies and Reds will meet on Saturday afternoon in the third game of the current four-game series in Cincy, The Reds will send Graham Ashcroft to the mound and the Phils will counter with Matt Strahm. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM/EDT from Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati.

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
