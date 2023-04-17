Phillies

Monday’s Phillies-White Sox Rained Out, Traditional Double Dip on Tuesday

Michael Lipinski
Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Monday night’s series opener between the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago White Sox has been postponed due to weather in Chicago, the White Sox announced.  The Chicago forecast called for high’s in the mid-30’s with high winds and snow showers.  The game will be made up as part of a traditional double header on Tuesday, April 18 on the Southside. 

Game 1 will begin at 4:10 PM/EDT on Tuesday with Game 2 following 35-45 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.  Zack Wheeler will start Game 1 for the Phillies against Chicago’s Lance Lynn.  Game 2 will see the Phils’ Bailey Falter meet the Pale Hose’s Lucas Giolito

Check back tomorrow for a game preview double dip!

