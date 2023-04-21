Phillies

News & Notes: Philadelphia Phillies Injury Update

Michael Lipinski

Here’s the latest news and notes on the Phillies injuries as updated by the ballclub on April, 21:

Bryce Harper (Tommy John surgery)– The Phillies all-star is beginning to ramp up his recovery from Tommy John surgery and a return sooner rather than later is looking likely.  Harper has taken live batting practice, including a session against LHP Ranger Suarez last week.  The Phillies are officially putting a mid-to-late May timetable on Harper’s return. 

Ranger Suarez (left elbow strain)– Suarez threw live batting practice to Bryce Harper on Tuesday, April 18 prior to the Phils’ game in Chicago.  The lefty will throw another live BP session this weekend at Citizens Bank Park and could begin a rehab assignment shortly thereafter. The Phillies hope to have Suarez back in the rotation by the end of May. 

RHP Nick Nelson (left hamstring strain)- Nick Nelson began a rehab assignment on April 18 in Clearwater.  The righty struckout two over two hitless innings for the Single-A Threshers.  He is expected to make another two-inning appearance for Clearwater on April 22. Nelson will continue to be stretched out during his rehab and will be a likely swing pitcher for the Phils upon his return.  

Andrew Painter (right UCL sprain)– The 20-year-old prospect has continued his throwing program while recovering from a right UCL sprain.  Painter is now throwing from 60-feet every other day.  The Phillies still expect a midsummer return to game action. 

Other injuries of note: 

1B Darrick Hall (right thumb surgery)- mid-June return

RHP Noah Song (back tightness)- no update, the rule 5 pick will need to be on the Phils’ active roster for 90-days to remain with the organization

