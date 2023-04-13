News & Notes: Philadelphia Phillies Injury Update

Here’s the latest news and notes on the Philadelphia Phillies injuries.
Bryce Harper (Tommy John surgery)– The Phillies all-star is progressing well from late-November Tommy John surgery and began working out at first base earlier this week. Manager Rob Thomson has mentioned Harper is ready to hit in a competitive situation however he is still not cleared to slide. Once Harper is cleared to slide he will likely begin a rehab assignment with the Phillies minor league teams.
Darrick Hall (right thumb surgery)– The Phillies backup first baseman underwent successful right thumb surgery on Wednesday according to the team. Hall is likely to be out a minimum of two-months if not longer. A tentative timetable for his return would be post All-Star break.
Ranger Suarez (left elbow strain)– Suarez will reportedly throw a bullpen on Friday in Cincinnati. If all goes well, the left would throw live batting practice the week of April 17 and follow with a rehab assignment shortly thereafter. Best case scenario for the Phillies would be a mid-to-early May return to the rotation for Suarez.
Cristopher Sanchez (left triceps strain)– Sanchez has begun his rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The 26-year-old fanned six batters and didn’t allow a hit over four scoreless innings for the IronPigs. Where Sanchez lands after his rehab remains to be seen. He will likely be a swingman/innings eater in the Phils’ bullpen.
Andrew Painter (right UCL sprain)– The 20-year old flamethrower recently began a throwing program after suffering a sprained UCL during Grapefruit League play. The Phillies will proceed with caution with Painter. There is no set timetable on his return to game action.
Other injuries of note:
1B Rhys Hoskins (ACL surgery)- out for the remainder of the regular season
P Nick Nelson (left hamstring strain)- currently in extended Spring Training
P Noah Song (back tightness)- currently on the MLB 15-day ILP Griff McGarry (side tightness)- will begin the Double-A season on the MiLB injured list