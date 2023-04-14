Nick Lodolo, Reds Shutdown the Phillies in Series Opener

Cincinnati Reds starter Nick Lodolo allowed two-runs and struck out six Philadelphia Phillies over five innings on Thursday night in Cincinnati. It was the only runs the Reds would allow. On the other side of the scorecard, the Reds beat up on Phils’ starter Bailey Falter for five earned runs over 4.2 innings in his worst outing of the season. The Reds took game one of the early season four game set, 6-2.
The Phillies failed to take advantage of a less than sharp Lodolo who allowed five hits through the first three innings. The turning point came when Lodolo was able to get out of a bases-loaded jam in the 2nd inning. Lodolo, who struck out 12 Phillies a little over a week ago in Philly, allowed two runs and struck out six. His only blemishes were a 1st inning RBI single to Nick Castellanos and 5th inning solo homer by Kyle Schwarber.
The Phillies had opportunities but finished a woeful 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position on Thursday.
The Reds used patience and singled Falter and the Phillies into submission. Cincinnati brought eight batters to the plate in the 3rd inning and scored four runs without anything more than a single. Falter lasted a swift 4.2 innings when the Phillies needed him to go deeper and protect a heavily used bullpen.
The Phillies and Reds will face off again on Friday for game two of the four game series. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM/Eastern on Friday.
PHI T1: Nick Castellanos RBI single, Trea Turner scores (PHI-1, CIN- 0)
CIN B1: Jonathan India steals 3rd, India scores on a fielding error by Edmundo Sosa (PHI-1, CIN-1)
CIN B3: Spencer Steer RBI single, Jose Barrero scores (PHI-1, CIN- 2)
CIN B3: Tyler Stephenson RBI single, Steer scores (PHI-1, CIN-3)
CIN B3: Wil Myers RBI single, Stuart Fairchild scores (PHI-1, CIN-4)
PHI T5: Kyle Schwarber homers (4) to center field (PHI-2, CIN-4)
CIN B5: Myers RBI single, Fairchild scores (PHI-2, CIN-5)
CIN B6: Jose Barrero RBI double, Kevin Newman scores (PHI-2, CIN-6)
WP: Nick Lodolo (2-0) | LP: Bailey Falter (0-2) | SV: Alexis Diaz (2)TOG: 2:34 | Attendance: 12, 170
Did You Notice?