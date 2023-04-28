Writer: David Malandra Jr

Penn’s Jordan Dingle enters the transfer portal

Philadelphia, PA: The transfer portal has been a game changer for college football & basketball as it gives players the opportunity to change environments or look for a fresh start.

On Friday, a report came down that Penn Quakers junior guard Jordan Dingle is entering the portal.

The report also said that Dingle would go through the NBA Draft process without an agent to keep his eligibility.

During the 2022-23 season for the Penn Quakers, Dingle played in 28 of 30 games & averaged 23.4 points, shooting 46.4% from the field & 35.6% from 3pt range with 85% from the foul line.

Dingle was named the Philadelphia Big 5 Player of the Year & during the award ceremony at the Palestra, Dingle talked about being named Player of the Year.

This is something that we are going to keep an eye on to see where he would end up.

