Penn’s Jordan Dingle enters the transfer portal

Philadelphia, PA: The transfer portal has been a game changer for college football & basketball as it gives players the opportunity to change environments or look for a fresh start.
On Friday, a report came down that Penn Quakers junior guard Jordan Dingle is entering the portal.
Penn guard Jordan Dingle has gone portaling, the portal told @Stadium.
The 6-3 guard averaged 23.4 points while shooting 46 percent from the field and 36 percent from 3.
— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 28, 2023
Penn guard Jordan Dingle has gone portaling, the portal told @Stadium.
The 6-3 guard averaged 23.4 points while shooting 46 percent from the field and 36 percent from 3.
— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 28, 2023
The report also said that Dingle would go through the NBA Draft process without an agent to keep his eligibility.
During the 2022-23 season for the Penn Quakers, Dingle played in 28 of 30 games & averaged 23.4 points, shooting 46.4% from the field & 35.6% from 3pt range with 85% from the foul line.
Dingle was named the Philadelphia Big 5 Player of the Year & during the award ceremony at the Palestra, Dingle talked about being named Player of the Year.
#Penn Jordan Dingle about being named Big 5 Player of the year#Big5 pic.twitter.com/3uOC6e88Fv
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) April 11, 2023
#Penn Jordan Dingle about being named Big 5 Player of the year#Big5 pic.twitter.com/3uOC6e88Fv
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) April 11, 2023
This is something that we are going to keep an eye on to see where he would end up.