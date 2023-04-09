Flyers

Flyers vs. Bruins: Game 80 Preview

Kevin Durso
Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) celebrates his goal on Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) during the third period at TD Garden.
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Entering Sunday, the Flyers and Boston Bruins have played the same number of games: 79. The regular season can be a long and arduous journey, one that features peaks and valleys.

For the Flyers, the last several seasons have had more than their fair share of adversity. It had created the crucial crossroads that they face this offseason in making decisions that will impact the future of the franchise and the rebuild that is ahead. 

On the other side of Sunday’s matchup, the Bruins have put together a season unlike any other, one that can culminate this final week of the regular season with a pair of new NHL records. One is on the line on Sunday night. The Bruins defeated the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night for their 62nd win of the season. A win on Sunday would be 63, setting a new single-season NHL record.

Game time is 6 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPBoston Bruins GPGAP
Travis Konecny57292756David Pastrnak795748105
Kevin Hayes78183654Brad Marchand70204363
Morgan Frost78192443Patrice Bergeron76273057
Owen Tippett74232043David Krejci70164056
Scott Laughton75182442Pavel Zacha79203555
Players to Watch

Since scoring goals in four straight games, Joel Farabee has been limited to just three assists in his last eight games. The former Boston University forward has four goals and two assists for six points in 16 career games against the Bruins.

David Pastrnak has led the charge for the Bruins offensively. With three games left in the regular season, Pastrnak sits three goals shy of a 60-goal season. He has 11 goals in his last 12 games, certainly close enough to the pace needed to reach that mark. In 27 career games against the Flyers, Pastrnak has 21 goals and 35 points.

Goalie Matchup

Felix Sandstrom is expected to start for the Flyers. Sandstrom entered in relief on Saturday for the third period, making two saves on three shots against the Islanders. He allowed six goals on 29 shots to Buffalo in his last start on April 1.

Jeremy Swayman gets the start for Boston. Swayman has won six straight starts, including his last outing on Thursday night against Toronto, making 31 saves on 32 shots. Swaymen had a 29-save shutout win over the Flyers on Jan. 16.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Tony DeAngelo (healthy), Kieffer Bellows (healthy)

Bruins Lines

Bruins Scratches: Nick Foligno (injury), David Krejci (injury), Derek Forbort (injury), Connor Clifton (healthy), Oskar Steen (healthy), Vinni Lettieri (healthy), Jack Ahcan (healthy), Connor Carrick (healthy), Brandon Bussi (healthy), Taylor Hall (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: No changes are expected to the Flyers lineup from Saturday.
  • Bruins: Taylor Hall returned to action on Saturday, but will sit out Sunday. The Bruins made several recalls from Providence on an emergency basis, so that could indicate other lineup changes are possible. 

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Bruins (11th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (27th), Bruins (1st)
  • Recent History vs. Bruins
    • Jan. 16, 2023 – Bruins 6, Flyers 0 (at BOS)
    • Nov. 17, 2022 – Bruins 4, Flyers 1 (at BOS)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Bruins
    • James van Riemsdyk: 48 GP, 18 G, 19 A, 37 P
    • Travis Konecny: 24 GP, 6 G, 7 A, 13 P
    • Kevin Hayes: 28 GP, 6 G, 7 A, 13 P
    • Ivan Provorov: 25 GP, 0 G, 12 A, 12 P
    • Carter Hart: 13 GP, 4-7-2, 3.90 GAA, .877 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • James van Riemsdyk needs one goal to reach 300 for his career.
    • Justin Braun needs one point to reach 200 for his career.
    • Scott Laughton needs two points to reach 200 for his career.
    • Tony DeAngelo needs two points to reach 200 for his career.
    • Nick Deslauriers needs three points to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: TNT
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers

Flyers vs. Bruins: Game 80 Preview

Kevin Durso  •  1h
Flyers
Sorokin, Islanders Shut Out Flyers
Kevin Durso  •  15h
Flyers
Flyers vs. Islanders: Game 79 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Apr 8 2023
Flyers
Robertson, Stars Hand Flyers 5th Straight Loss
Kevin Durso  •  Apr 6 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Stars: Game 78 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Apr 6 2023
Flyers
Flyers Surge in 3rd Not Enough to Overcome Blues
Kevin Durso  •  Apr 4 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Blues: Game 77 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Apr 4 2023
More Flyers News