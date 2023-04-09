Flyers vs. Bruins: Game 80 Preview

Entering Sunday, the Flyers and Boston Bruins have played the same number of games: 79. The regular season can be a long and arduous journey, one that features peaks and valleys.
For the Flyers, the last several seasons have had more than their fair share of adversity. It had created the crucial crossroads that they face this offseason in making decisions that will impact the future of the franchise and the rebuild that is ahead.
On the other side of Sunday’s matchup, the Bruins have put together a season unlike any other, one that can culminate this final week of the regular season with a pair of new NHL records. One is on the line on Sunday night. The Bruins defeated the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night for their 62nd win of the season. A win on Sunday would be 63, setting a new single-season NHL record.
Game time is 6 p.m.
Since scoring goals in four straight games, Joel Farabee has been limited to just three assists in his last eight games. The former Boston University forward has four goals and two assists for six points in 16 career games against the Bruins.
David Pastrnak has led the charge for the Bruins offensively. With three games left in the regular season, Pastrnak sits three goals shy of a 60-goal season. He has 11 goals in his last 12 games, certainly close enough to the pace needed to reach that mark. In 27 career games against the Flyers, Pastrnak has 21 goals and 35 points.
Felix Sandstrom is expected to start for the Flyers. Sandstrom entered in relief on Saturday for the third period, making two saves on three shots against the Islanders. He allowed six goals on 29 shots to Buffalo in his last start on April 1.
Jeremy Swayman gets the start for Boston. Swayman has won six straight starts, including his last outing on Thursday night against Toronto, making 31 saves on 32 shots. Swaymen had a 29-save shutout win over the Flyers on Jan. 16.
Flyers Scratches: Tony DeAngelo (healthy), Kieffer Bellows (healthy)
Bruins Scratches: Nick Foligno (injury), David Krejci (injury), Derek Forbort (injury), Connor Clifton (healthy), Oskar Steen (healthy), Vinni Lettieri (healthy), Jack Ahcan (healthy), Connor Carrick (healthy), Brandon Bussi (healthy), Taylor Hall (healthy)