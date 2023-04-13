Flyers

Flyers vs. Blackhawks: Game 82 Preview

Kevin Durso
Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) is defended by Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Cam York (45) during the second period at Wells Fargo Center.
Game No. 82, the final game on what has been yet another disappointing season for the Philadelphia Flyers. In the past several weeks, however, there have at least been signs that changes are coming.

The general manager was fired and the chairman and governor of the team is set to retire. There figure to be more changes to come in a critical offseason for the Flyers to commit to their new direction.

The stakes are certainly high in this game for the Flyers opponent. The Chicago Blackhawks are tied with Anaheim for the second-lowest point total in the NHL. They are guaranteed to have top-four odds in the lottery, top-three with a loss, and potentially could still have the best odds at the first overall pick by week’s end.

Game time is 8:30 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPChicago Blackhawks GPGAP
Travis Konecny59292857Taylor Raddysh78201737
Kevin Hayes80183654Andreas Athanasiou80191837
Owen Tippett76262147Seth Jones71122436
Morgan Frost80192544Tyler Johnson55121931
Scott Laughton77182543Jonathan Toews52141630
Players to Watch

Particularly in the last game for the Flyers, a few milestones were met. Morgan Frost can pick up his first 20-goal season with one more goal in the season finale.

Andreas Athanasiou has been red hot of late. Athanasiou has scored five of his 19 goals this season in the last seven games. He has points in six of the last seven games, totalling eight points in that time.

Goalie Matchup

Carter Hart is expected to start for the Flyers. Hart made 28 saves on 31 shots in his last start against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday. That snapped a two-game losing streak for Hart following his return from injury after winning four straight games prior to the injury.

Alex Stalock is expected to start for the Blackhawks. Stalock made 18 saves on 21 shots in a loss to Minnesota on Monday in his last start. He has lost seven straight starts dating back to March 16, when he allowed one goal on 36 shots in a win over Nashville.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Tony DeAngelo (healthy), Kieffer Bellows (healthy)

Blackhawks Lines

Blackhawks Scratches: Colin Blackwell (injury), Philipp Kurashev (injury), Taylor Raddysh (injury), Cole Guttman (injury), Jarred Tinordi (healthy), Ian Mitchell (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Nick Seeler is expected to slot back in on defense after Adam Ginning was loaned back to the Phantoms on Wednesday. No other changes are expected.
  • Blackhawks: Jonathan Toews will play in his final game with the Blackhawks, as the team announced they would not be re-signing the captain following the season. No other lineup changes are expected. 

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Blackhawks (29th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (26th), Blackhawks (21st)
  • Recent History vs. Blackhawks
    • Jan. 19, 2023 – Blackhawks 4, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Blackhawks
    • James van Riemsdyk: 16 GP, 7 G, 2 A, 9 P
    • Kevin Hayes: 15 GP, 5 G, 3 A, 8 P
    • Owen Tippett: 10 GP, 2 G, 2 A, 4 P
    • Travis Konecny: 11 GP, 2 G, 5 A, 7 P
    • Carter Hart: 3 GP, 2-1-0, 2.36 GAA, .930 SV%
    • Felix Sandstrom: 1 GP, 0-1-0, 3.18 GAA, .909 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Scott Laughton needs one point to reach 200 for his career.
    • Justin Braun needs one point to reach 200 for his career.
    • Tony DeAngelo needs one point to reach 200 for his career.
    • Nick Deslauriers needs three points to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

