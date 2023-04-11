Flyers vs. Blue Jackets: Game 81 Preview

The final two games of the Flyers season are upon us. The first, on Tuesday night, will be their home finale. The next, on Thursday, will come on the road to close out the 2022-23 season.
Tuesday night’s opponent has three games remaining on the season, and the stakes are a bit higher. The Columbus Blue Jackets could be locked into one of the bottom-three spots in the standings with another defeat, currently tied with Chicago – who happens to be the Flyers other opponent this week – for the highest draft lottery odds.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
Since scoring two goals in back-to-back games upon his return to the lineup, Travis Konecny has been held without a point in each of the last four games. Still a goal shy of the first 30-goal season of his career, look for him to try to finish the season on a high note.
Johnny Gaudreau has gone six straight games without a goal and has just two assists in that time. The free-agent prize of last offseason put up solid numbers with 19 goals and 71 points in 77 games, but was left without much support as Columbus was decimated with injuries. In three games against the Flyers, he scored a goal and had four assists.
Carter Hart is expected to start for the Flyers. Hart made 15 saves on 18 shots in his last start before exiting after the second period against the Islanders on Saturday. Hart has faced the Blue Jackets three times this season, making 24 saves on 27 shots in a loss on Nov. 10, falling in overtime on Nov. 15 allowing five goals on 33 shots, and picking up a win on Dec. 20 making 30 saves on 33 shots.
Michael Hutchinson is expected to get the start for Columbus. Hutchinson last started on Saturday, making 24 saves on 28 shots in a loss to the Rangers. Hutchinson is on a personal five-game losing streak in his last five starts, dating back to his last and only win of the season on March 24.
Flyers Scratches: Nick Seeler (illness), Tony DeAngelo (healthy), Kieffer Bellows (healthy)
Blue Jackets Scratches: Patrik Laine (injury), Nick Blankenburg (injury), Mathieu Olivier (injury), Erik Gudbranson (injury), Elvis Merzlikins (injury), Jake Bean (injury), Lane Pederson (injury)