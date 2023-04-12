Tippett Scores OT Winner in Flyers Home Finale

In their final home game of the 2022-23 season, the Flyers got three goals from a pair of players that figure to be a key part of the rebuild ahead. They got another goal from a player likely on his way out, but watched a consummate pro reach a milestone.
Owen Tippett scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to give the Flyers a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night at Wells Fargo Center.
The Blue Jackets broke through for the first goal as the first period neared the halfway point. Off a stretch pass, Carson Meyer got ahead of the Flyers defense and put a shot on goal that gave Carter Hart trouble. It left a rebound that Liam Foudy was able to knock home for his seventh goal of the season at 9:47.
Less than three minutes later, Columbus extended the lead to two. Trey Fix-Wolansky fired a shot that caught Hart and scored his first goal of the season at 12:43.
The Flyers responded to tie the game in a span of 34 seconds. First, Joel Farabee finished off a centering pass from Travis Konecny at 14:59. Then James van Riemsdyk scored from the right circle seconds after a face-off to make it a 2-2 game with his 300th career goal at 15:33.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 15-9 Flyers.
Just 47 seconds into the second period, the Flyers took the lead for the first time in the game. Tippett scored on the power play with a nice shot that beat Michael Hutchinson top shelf for his 25th goal of the season.
Through two periods, the Flyers had the lead in shots 31-17.
The Blue Jackets tied the game with a power-play goal of their own early in the third. At 5:50, a point shot by Jake Christiansen was deflected by Sean Kuraly to make it a 3-3 game.
Neither team could score for the remainder of regulation, despite a late power play for the Flyers, forcing overtime.
With 15.5 seconds remaining in overtime, Tippett found the puck on his stick in the high slot. He cut in and made a nice move before going high for his second goal of the game and 26th of the season to seal the result.
Hart made 28 saves on 31 shots in the win. Hutchinson made 35 saves on 39 shots in the loss.
Tippett and Ivan Provorov each had two points for the Flyers.
The Flyers head on the road to face the Chicago Blackhawks in their final game of the 2022-23 season on Thursday night at 8:30 p.m.