Flyers vs. Stars: Game 78 Preview

The final five are upon us, as the Flyers get one step closer to putting an end to the 2022-23 campaign on the ice. For the next three games, they will face opponents that have the playoffs in their sights.
Thursday’s opponent, the Dallas Stars, have already locked up their playoff spot, but still have plenty to play for in the final five games of their season. They are locked in a three-way tie atop the Central Division, and the Flyers present a favorable matchup for getting back into the top spot.
Game time is 8:30 p.m.
Morgan Frost scored again in the Flyers loss in St. Louis, giving him six goals in the last eight games. Frost is also one goal shy of reaching the 20-goal mark for the first time in his career.
Jason Robertson has emerged as a superstar player for the Stars. He has 10 points in his last three games, including a pair of four-point games. In his last game, with four points against Nashville on Monday, he surpassed the 100-point mark.
Carter Hart returns for the Flyers after missing the last five games with an injury. Hart’s last start came on March 25, where he made 29 saves for a shutout against the Detroit Red Wings.
Jake Oettinger gets the start for the Stars. Oettinger took the loss in his last start, allowing three goals on 30 shots to the Colorado Avalanche. That snapped a personal three-game winning streak for Oettinger. Oettinger also picked up a win against the Flyers on Nov. 13, making 37 saves on 38 shots.
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tony DeAngelo (healthy), Kieffer Bellows (healthy), Justin Braun (healthy)
Stars Scratches: Roope Hintz (injury), Mason Marchment (injury), Joel Hanley (healthy), Nils Lundkvist (healthy)