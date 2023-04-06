Flyers

Flyers vs. Stars: Game 78 Preview

Kevin Durso
Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton (21) battles for the puck with Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) and defenseman Nils Lundkvist (5) during the second period at Wells Fargo Center.
The final five are upon us, as the Flyers get one step closer to putting an end to the 2022-23 campaign on the ice. For the next three games, they will face opponents that have the playoffs in their sights.

Thursday’s opponent, the Dallas Stars, have already locked up their playoff spot, but still have plenty to play for in the final five games of their season. They are locked in a three-way tie atop the Central Division, and the Flyers present a favorable matchup for getting back into the top spot.

Game time is 8:30 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPDallas Stars GPGAP
Travis Konecny55292756Jason Robertson774358101
Kevin Hayes76173653Jamie Benn59324173
Morgan Frost76192443Joe Pavelski77254772
Owen Tippett72231942Roope Hintz69353570
Scott Laughton73113142Miro Heiskanen74115768
Players to Watch

Morgan Frost scored again in the Flyers loss in St. Louis, giving him six goals in the last eight games. Frost is also one goal shy of reaching the 20-goal mark for the first time in his career.

Jason Robertson has emerged as a superstar player for the Stars. He has 10 points in his last three games, including a pair of four-point games. In his last game, with four points against Nashville on Monday, he surpassed the 100-point mark.

Goalie Matchup

Carter Hart returns for the Flyers after missing the last five games with an injury. Hart’s last start came on March 25, where he made 29 saves for a shutout against the Detroit Red Wings.

Jake Oettinger gets the start for the Stars. Oettinger took the loss in his last start, allowing three goals on 30 shots to the Colorado Avalanche. That snapped a personal three-game winning streak for Oettinger. Oettinger also picked up a win against the Flyers on Nov. 13, making 37 saves on 38 shots.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tony DeAngelo (healthy), Kieffer Bellows (healthy), Justin Braun (healthy)

Stars Lines

Stars Scratches: Roope Hintz (injury), Mason Marchment (injury), Joel Hanley (healthy), Nils Lundkvist (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Tony DeAngelo comes out of the lineup as a healthy scratch. Ronnie Attard remains in the lineup for the second game since his call-up. Tanner Laczynski will also go back in at forward.
  • Stars: Roope Hintz is a game-time decision for Thursday, but did not take part in the morning skate. No other changes are expected. 

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Stars (7th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (24th), Stars (3rd)
  • Recent History vs. Stars
    • Nov. 13, 2022 – Stars 5, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Stars
    • James van Riemsdyk: 20 GP, 7 G, 8 A, 15 P
    • Travis Konecny: 10 GP, 3 G, 3 A, 6 P
    • Kevin Hayes: 13 GP, 1 G, 5 A, 6 P
    • Carter Hart: 3 GP, 1-2-0, 2.05 GAA, .932 SV%
    • Felix Sandstrom: 1 GP, 0-1-0, 5.00 GAA, .839 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • James van Riemsdyk needs one goal to reach 300 for his career.
    • Justin Braun needs one point to reach 200 for his career.
    • Scott Laughton needs two points to reach 200 for his career.
    • Tony DeAngelo needs two points to reach 200 for his career.
    • Nick Deslauriers needs three points to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

