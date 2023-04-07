Robertson, Stars Hand Flyers 5th Straight Loss

It can take one instance, one second for a game to turn. That one second was the last second remaining on the clock in the first period, when the Dallas Stars took the lead on the Flyers and never looked back.
Jason Robertson‘s first of two goals came with 1.3 seconds remaining in the first period on the power play, setting up a 4-1 Flyers loss on Thursday night, their fifth straight.
e
The Stars out-shot the Flyers, 8-7, in the opening period, getting the lone goal in the final seconds as Robertson regained control of his shot that was blocked and fired high over the shoulder of Carter Hart.
Just 1:04 into the second, a shot by Miro Heiskanen resulted in the second power-play goal of the game for Dallas. The shot was double-deflected, first by Jamie Benn and again by Joe Pavelski, who picked up his 26th goal of the season.
At 8:53, Dallas made it a 3-0 game as Colin Miller was able to walk in and pick his spot.
Just 2:02 later, at 10:55, Robertson scored his second of the game and 45th of the season off a miscommunication behind the Flyers net, making it a 4-0 game.
The Flyers got on the board at 13:16 of the period, as Kevin Hayes snapped a 23-game goalless drought with his 18th goal of the season.
Through two periods, shots were 24-18 Dallas.
That was all the scoring needed, as neither team scored in the final 20 minutes.
Jake Oettinger finished with 24 saves on 25 shots in the win. Hart made 26 saves on 30 shots in the loss.
Pavelski had a goal and two assists in addition to Robertson’s two-goal game.
The Flyers close out a four-game road trip on Saturday night against the New York Islanders at 7:30 p.m.