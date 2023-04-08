Flyers vs. Islanders: Game 79 Preview

The Flyers have spent the week on the road for their final extended road trip of the 2022-23 season. A four-game trip precedes the team’s final three games of the season, two of which will be on home ice.
On Saturday, the fourth and final game of the road trip takes place, as the Flyers face off against a team that needs every win they can get to stay in the playoff picture. Less than a week remains on the 2022-23 regular season, and the New York Islanders hold the final wildcard spot in the East by a one-point margin.
Game time is 7:30 p.m.
After scoring at will during the seven-game homestand, goals have been hard to come by of late for the Flyers, with just eight in the first four games of April. That has been felt for Owen Tippett, who since scoring a hat trick on March 17 has just two goals and two assists in the last nine games, despite continuing to generate scoring chances.
Brock Nelson has consistently been at the top of the Islanders team leaders in points. After a bit of a scoring slump – two goals and two assists in his previous eight games – he broke out against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday with a goal and two assists. Nelson has a goal and two assists in the three previous meetings against the Flyers this season.
Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart returned to action on Thursday night in Dallas, allowing four goals on 30 shots in the loss. Hart had won his previous four starts prior to injury. Hart has faced the Islanders twice this season, allowing two goals on 30 shots in a loss on Feb. 6 and making 23 saves on 24 shots in a win on Nov. 29.
Ilya Sorokin is expected to start for the Islanders. Sorokin won his last start, making 30 saves on 31 shots against the Lightning on Thursday. Sorokin took a loss against the Flyers on Nov. 29, making 30 saves on 32 shots.
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tony DeAngelo (healthy)
Islanders Scratches: Mathew Barzal (injury), Alexander Romanov (injury), Oliver Wahlstrom (injury), Josh Bailey (healthy), Ross Johnston (healthy), Parker Wotherspoon (healthy)