Sorokin, Islanders Shut Out Flyers

Points are of great importance to the teams holding the final playoff spots. By Saturday night, the New York Islanders already knew that their competition for the playoffs had already finished off wins. The Islanders made sure to take care of business against the Flyers.
The Flyers were dealt their sixth straight loss, as Ilya Sorokin held them off the scoreboard with a 27-save shutout in a 4-0 result.
The Islanders opened the scoring in the first period at 14:19. A point shot by Scott Mayfield sailed through a screen and beat Carter Hart to make it 1-0.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 15-8 Flyers.
The Islanders added to the lead at 7:50 of the second. Brock Nelson scored off the rush for his 34th goal of the season to make it 2-0.
At 15:06, the Islanders made it 3-0 as Samuel Bolduc fired a shot high that beat Hart for his second career goal.
Through two periods, shots were 19-18 Flyers. Hart was pulled prior to the third period, making 15 saves on 18 shots.
In the third, the Flyers out-shot the Islanders, 8-3, but could not score. One of the three Islanders shots did find the net, as Hudson Fasching scored his eighth goal of the season with 1:39 left to cap the scoring.
Felix Sandstrom finished with two saves on three shots in relief. Bo Horvat, Noah Dobson, and Simon Holmstrom each had two assists for the Islanders.
The Flyers return home on Sunday evening to face the President’s Trophy winners, the Boston Bruins, with some NHL history on the line at 6 p.m.