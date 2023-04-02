Flyers vs. Penguins: Game 76 Preview

The Flyers were back home on Saturday night and had their seven-game points streak dashed at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres to open the month of April. The loss in regulation also officially dashed the team’s postseason contention chances, not that the end result this season wasn’t known long before then.
Still, it officially makes the final seven games on the schedule nothing more than a formality for the Orange and Black. On the other side on Sunday’s game, there is a lot to play for. The Pittsburgh Penguins lost in regulation to the Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon. That combined with a Florida Panthers win over Columbus knocked them out of a playoff spot as the season reaches the final two weeks.
Game time between the Flyers and Penguins is 6 p.m.
Morgan Frost scored twice in Saturday’s loss and four goals in the last three games. He is also on a three-game points streak with five points in that time.
Sidney Crosby has just two points in his last five games and three points since a six-game points streak was snapped on March 18. That said, Crosby has regularly come through when the Penguins needed it most, and he’ll be relied on in these final games with the season on the line.
Sam Ersson is expected to start for the Flyers. Ersson has been recalled on emergency conditions with Carter Hart dealing with injury. He has not started since the call-up, but did go back to the Phantoms briefly on Friday to make a start. Ersson’s last NHL start came on Feb. 25, allowing seven goals on 36 shots to New Jersey.
Casey DeSmith is expected to start for Pittsburgh. DeSmith last started on March 28, allowing six goals on 24 shots in a loss to Detroit. DeSmith was also in net on March 11 against the Flyers, making 31 saves on 32 shots in a win.
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Carter Hart (injury), Kieffer Bellows (healthy), Tanner Laczynski (healthy)
Penguins Scratches: Nick Bonino (injury), Dmitry Kulikov (injury), Marcus Pettersson (injury), Jan Rutta (injury), Alex Nylander (healthy)