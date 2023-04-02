Flyers

Flyers vs. Penguins: Game 76 Preview

Kevin Durso
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) moves the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period at PPG Paints Arena.
The Flyers were back home on Saturday night and had their seven-game points streak dashed at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres to open the month of April. The loss in regulation also officially dashed the team’s postseason contention chances, not that the end result this season wasn’t known long before then.

Still, it officially makes the final seven games on the schedule nothing more than a formality for the Orange and Black. On the other side on Sunday’s game, there is a lot to play for. The Pittsburgh Penguins lost in regulation to the Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon. That combined with a Florida Panthers win over Columbus knocked them out of a playoff spot as the season reaches the final two weeks. 

Game time between the Flyers and Penguins is 6 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPPittsburgh PenguinsGPGAP
Travis Konecny53282755Sidney Crosby76315586
Kevin Hayes74173653Evgeni Malkin76255378
Owen Tippett70231942Jake Guentzel72353469
Scott Laughton71182341Rickard Rakell76252954
Morgan Frost74182341Jason Zucker72262046
Players to Watch

Morgan Frost scored twice in Saturday’s loss and four goals in the last three games. He is also on a three-game points streak with five points in that time.

Sidney Crosby has just two points in his last five games and three points since a six-game points streak was snapped on March 18. That said, Crosby has regularly come through when the Penguins needed it most, and he’ll be relied on in these final games with the season on the line.

Goalie Matchup

Sam Ersson is expected to start for the Flyers. Ersson has been recalled on emergency conditions with Carter Hart dealing with injury. He has not started since the call-up, but did go back to the Phantoms briefly on Friday to make a start. Ersson’s last NHL start came on Feb. 25, allowing seven goals on 36 shots to New Jersey.

Casey DeSmith is expected to start for Pittsburgh. DeSmith last started on March 28, allowing six goals on 24 shots in a loss to Detroit. DeSmith was also in net on March 11 against the Flyers, making 31 saves on 32 shots in a win.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Carter Hart (injury), Kieffer Bellows (healthy), Tanner Laczynski (healthy)

Penguins Lines

Penguins Scratches: Nick Bonino (injury), Dmitry Kulikov (injury), Marcus Pettersson (injury), Jan Rutta (injury), Alex Nylander (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: No changes are expected to the lineup after Saturday’s game.
  • Penguins: No changes are expected to the Pittsburgh lineup from Saturday.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (31st), Penguins (15th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (25th), Penguins (18th)
  • Recent History vs. Penguins
    • March 11, 2023 – Penguins 5, Flyers 1 (at PIT)
    • Nov. 25, 2022 – Penguins 4, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Penguins
    • James van Riemsdyk: 52 GP, 13 G, 17 A, 30 P
    • Travis Konecny: 25 GP, 10 G, 11 A, 21 P
    • Kevin Hayes: 32 GP, 8 G, 9 A, 17 P
    • Joel Farabee: 15 GP, 4 G, 8 A, 12 P
  • Milestone Watch
    • Justin Braun needs one point to reach 200 for his career.
    • James van Riemsdyk needs two goals to reach 300 for his career.
    • Tony DeAngelo needs two points to reach 200 for his career.
    • Scott Laughton needs three points to reach 200 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia+
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
