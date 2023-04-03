Flyers

Penguins Down Flyers to Get Back in Playoff Picture

Kevin Durso
Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Rickard Rakell (67) scores a goal against Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson (33) during the first period at PPG Paints Arena.
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The games remaining may not carry much meaning for the Flyers in the standings, but their opponent was in a much different situation on Sunday night. The Pittsburgh Penguins entered the day on the outside looking into the playoff picture.

Behind a strong goaltending performance and two first-period goals, the Penguins were able to outlast the Flyers in a 4-2 decision.

The Penguins got on the board first at 11:40. A one-timer by Rickard Rakell went wide, but bounced off the endboards and back off Sam Ersson and in to make it 1-0.

Just over three minutes later at 14:53, Rakell scored his second goal of the game and 27th of the season on the power play to make it 2-0.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 15-7 Pittsburgh.

The Penguins added to the lead in the second. Bryan Rust scored his 19th goal of the season at 13:23 to make it 3-0.

Through two periods, shots were 25-20 Pittsburgh.

The Flyers got on the board at 5:57 of the third, as Nick Deslauriers finished off a centering feed from Tony DeAngelo to make it 3-1.

Late in the period, with the goalie pulled, Travis Konecny finished on a centering pass from Morgan Frost to cut the lead to one with his 29th goal of the season with 2:29 to play.

But the Penguins finished the game off moments later, as Ryan Poehling scored into an empty net with 1:12 remaining.

Casey DeSmith made 31 saves on 33 shots in the win. Ersson made 27 saves on 30 shots in the loss.

Rakell, Evgeni MalkinSidney Crosby and Brian Dumoulin each had two points. 

The Flyers continue their road trip on Tuesday night, facing off against the St. Louis Blues at 8 p.m.

Box Score

123T
Flyers0022
Penguins2114

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • PIT Rickard Rakell (26) (Brian Dumoulin, Evgeni Malkin) 11:40
  • PIT Rakell (27) PP (Malkin, Sidney Crosby) 14:53

2nd Period

  • PIT Bryan Rust (19) (Crosby, Jeff Petry) 13:23

3rd Period

  • PHI Nick Deslauriers (6) (Tony DeAngelo, James van Riemsdyk) 5:57
  • PHI Travis Konecny (29) (Morgan Frost, Joel Farabee) 17:31
  • PIT Ryan Poehling (7) EN (Mikael Granlund, Dumoulin) 18:48

Game Statistics 

FlyersPenguins
Shots3331
Power Play0/51/4
Hits3029
Faceoff %51.8%48.2%
Giveaways57
Takeaways1213
Blocked Shots721
Penalty Minutes1224
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers

Penguins Down Flyers to Get Back in Playoff Picture

Kevin Durso  •  55min
Flyers
Flyers vs. Penguins: Game 76 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  9h
Flyers
Tuch’s Hat Trick Helps Sabres Snap Flyers Points Streak
Kevin Durso  •  Apr 1 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Sabres: Game 75 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Apr 1 2023
Flyers
Flyers Rally Back, Fall in OT to Senators
Kevin Durso  •  Mar 30 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Senators: Game 74 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Mar 30 2023
Flyers
Frost, Flyers Down Canadiens for 4th Straight Win
Kevin Durso  •  Mar 28 2023
More Flyers News