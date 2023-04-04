Flyers vs. Blues: Game 77 Preview

There are just six games over the next 10 days before the 2022-23 season is over for the Flyers. Then comes an offseason that must continue to chart a course for the future. Before that happens, there are still games to be played, some more meaningful to the opposing teams than others. There are a handful of playoff teams still on the schedule that will have something to play for beyond pride.
Tuesday night’s game against the St. Louis Blues does not fall into that category. The Blues, much like the Flyers, are gearing up more for the offseason and NHL Draft.
Game time is 8 p.m.
Travis Konecny has picked right up where he left off before missing 16 games with injury. In his two games back into the lineup, he has scored twice, now putting him one goal away from the first 30-goal season of his career.
Jordan Kyrou had a pair of goals in Sunday’s game for the Blues, continuing a recent hot stretch. Kyrou has 10 goals since March 11, a span of 13 games.
Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson made 27 saves on 30 shots in a loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday, his first NHL start since Feb. 25. Ersson’s last win at the NHL level came on Feb. 20, making 32 saves on 35 shots against Calgary.
Jordan Binnington gets the start for St. Louis. Binnington made 28 saves on 31 shots in a shootout loss to Boston on Sunday. He had won three straight starts prior to that.
Flyers Scratches: Carter Hart (injury), Tanner Laczynski (healthy), Kieffer Bellows (healthy), Justin Braun (healthy)
Blues Scratches: Robert Thomas (injury), Pavel Buchnevich (injury), Marco Scandella (injury), Robert Bortuzzo (injury), Thomas Greiss (injury)