Flyers

Flyers vs. Blues: Game 77 Preview

Kevin Durso
St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) and Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) face-off during the first period at Wells Fargo Center.
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

There are just six games over the next 10 days before the 2022-23 season is over for the Flyers. Then comes an offseason that must continue to chart a course for the future. Before that happens, there are still games to be played, some more meaningful to the opposing teams than others. There are a handful of playoff teams still on the schedule that will have something to play for beyond pride.

Tuesday night’s game against the St. Louis Blues does not fall into that category. The Blues, much like the Flyers, are gearing up more for the offseason and NHL Draft. 

Game time is 8 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPSt. Louis BluesGPGAP
Travis Konecny54292756Jordan Kyrou74363571
Kevin Hayes75173653Pavel Buchnevich59254166
Owen Tippett71231942Robert Thomas70174663
Morgan Frost75182442Brayden Schenn77214162
Tony DeAngelo69113142Justin Faulk77103444
Players to Watch

Travis Konecny has picked right up where he left off before missing 16 games with injury. In his two games back into the lineup, he has scored twice, now putting him one goal away from the first 30-goal season of his career.

Jordan Kyrou had a pair of goals in Sunday’s game for the Blues, continuing a recent hot stretch. Kyrou has 10 goals since March 11, a span of 13 games.

Goalie Matchup

Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson made 27 saves on 30 shots in a loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday, his first NHL start since Feb. 25. Ersson’s last win at the NHL level came on Feb. 20, making 32 saves on 35 shots against Calgary. 

Jordan Binnington gets the start for St. Louis. Binnington made 28 saves on 31 shots in a shootout loss to Boston on Sunday. He had won three straight starts prior to that. 

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Carter Hart (injury), Tanner Laczynski (healthy), Kieffer Bellows (healthy), Justin Braun (healthy)

Blues Lines

Blues Scratches: Robert Thomas (injury), Pavel Buchnevich (injury), Marco Scandella (injury), Robert Bortuzzo (injury), Thomas Greiss (injury)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Rasmus Ristolainen will be a game-time decision after missing Sunday’s game. If he’s unable to play, either Kieffer Bellows or Justin Braun could be back in the lineup, depending on if the Flyers want to use seven defensemen. Ronnie Attard is also a new addition to the lineup, making his season debut. 
  • Blues: Robert Thomas could be back in the lineup as a game-time decision. Vadim Zherenko is backing up in goal on an emergency call-up with Thomas Greiss out. 

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Blues (22nd)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (25th), Blues (29th)
  • Recent History vs. Blues
    • Nov. 8, 2022 – Flyers 5, Blues 1 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Blues
    • Travis Konecny: 10 GP, 4 G, 5 A, 9 P
    • James van Riemsdyk: 18 GP, 4 G, 4 A, 8 P
    • Kevin Hayes: 11 GP, 2 G, 5 A, 7 P
    • Owen Tippett: 4 GP, 1 G, 2 A, 3 P
    • Felix Sandstrom: 1 GP, 1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .964 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Justin Braun needs one point to reach 200 for his career.
    • Tony DeAngelo needs one point to reach 200 for his career.
    • James van Riemsdyk needs two goals to reach 300 for his career.
    • Scott Laughton needs three points to reach 200 for his career.
    • Nick Deslauriers needs three points to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers

Flyers vs. Blues: Game 77 Preview

Kevin Durso  •  2h
Flyers
Penguins Down Flyers to Get Back in Playoff Picture
Kevin Durso  •  Apr 2 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Penguins: Game 76 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Apr 2 2023
Flyers
Tuch’s Hat Trick Helps Sabres Snap Flyers Points Streak
Kevin Durso  •  Apr 1 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Sabres: Game 75 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Apr 1 2023
Flyers
Flyers Rally Back, Fall in OT to Senators
Kevin Durso  •  Mar 30 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Senators: Game 74 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Mar 30 2023
More Flyers News