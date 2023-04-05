Flyers

Flyers Surge in 3rd Not Enough to Overcome Blues

Kevin Durso
Philadelphia Flyers left wing Brendan Lemieux (22) reacts after a goal from St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (72) during the second period at Enterprise Center.
Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

The last several games for the Flyers have followed a familiar script: fall behind early, rally back in the third, come up short in the end. Tuesday night was no different.

The St. Louis Blues controlled the first two periods of the game before the Flyers made their push in the third, getting the margin down to one. The Blues were able to outlast the Flyers, 4-2, resulting in the Flyers fourth straight defeat.

The Blues got on the board first thanks to a Flyers turnover. Noah Cates threw the puck back toward the slot and it was deflected by Brandon Saad right to the tape of Jordan Kyrou. Kyrou scored his 37th goal of the season to make it 1-0 St. Louis at 5:53.

The Blues also had a power play following the goal and peppered the net with chances. Sam Ersson stood tall to keep the margin at one through 20 minutes.

Shots were 9-7 St. Louis. 

The Blues kept things going in the second. At 5:04, they added to the lead off a rush as Tyler Pitlick scored his sixth goal of the season to make it 2-0.

Just over three minutes later, just seconds after a power play expired, Justin Faulk scored from the slot to make it 3-0 at 8:26.

The Blues scored again, appearing to make it 4-0 off a rush, but a successful challenge for offside disallowed the goal.

Through two periods, shots were 22-16 St. Louis.

The Flyers got on the board at 5:51 of the third. A point shot by Nick Seeler was deflected in by James van Riemsdyk for his 11th goal of the season and 299th of his career to make it a 3-1 game.

With 8:17 to play, the Flyers got the lead to within one. A shot by Cam York left a rebound for Morgan Frost, who scored his 19th goal of the season to make it 3-2. 

In the final minute, the Blues iced the game as Alexey Toropchenko scored into an empty net to make it 4-2.

Jordan Binnington made 32 saves on 34 shots in the win. Ersson made 28 saves on 31 shots in the loss.

Faulk and Toropchenko each had two-point games for the Blues. 

The Flyers get back on the ice for the third game of the four-game road trip on Thursday night against the Dallas Stars at 8:30 p.m.

Box Score

123T
Flyers0022
Blues1214

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • STL Jordan Kyrou (37) (Brandon Saad) 5:53

2nd Period

  • STL Tyler Pitlick (6) (Alexey Toropchenko, Nathan Walker) 5:04
  • STL Justin Faulk (11) (Sammy Blais, Nick Leddy) 8:26

3rd Period

  • PHI James van Riemsdyk (11) (Nick Seeler, Scott Laughton) 5:51
  • PHI Morgan Frost (19) (Cam York) 11:43
  • STL Toropchenko (9) EN (Faulk, Brayden Schenn) 19:28

Game Statistics

FlyersBlues
Shots3432
Power Play0/30/3
Hits2111
Faceoff %46.2%53.8%
Giveaways55
Takeaways128
Blocked Shots1410
Penalty Minutes66
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers

Flyers Surge in 3rd Not Enough to Overcome Blues

Kevin Durso  •  43min
Flyers
Flyers vs. Blues: Game 77 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  9h
Flyers
Penguins Down Flyers to Get Back in Playoff Picture
Kevin Durso  •  Apr 2 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Penguins: Game 76 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Apr 2 2023
Flyers
Tuch’s Hat Trick Helps Sabres Snap Flyers Points Streak
Kevin Durso  •  Apr 1 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Sabres: Game 75 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Apr 1 2023
Flyers
Flyers Rally Back, Fall in OT to Senators
Kevin Durso  •  Mar 30 2023
More Flyers News