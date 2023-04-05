Flyers Surge in 3rd Not Enough to Overcome Blues

The last several games for the Flyers have followed a familiar script: fall behind early, rally back in the third, come up short in the end. Tuesday night was no different.
The St. Louis Blues controlled the first two periods of the game before the Flyers made their push in the third, getting the margin down to one. The Blues were able to outlast the Flyers, 4-2, resulting in the Flyers fourth straight defeat.
The Blues got on the board first thanks to a Flyers turnover. Noah Cates threw the puck back toward the slot and it was deflected by Brandon Saad right to the tape of Jordan Kyrou. Kyrou scored his 37th goal of the season to make it 1-0 St. Louis at 5:53.
The Blues also had a power play following the goal and peppered the net with chances. Sam Ersson stood tall to keep the margin at one through 20 minutes.
Shots were 9-7 St. Louis.
The Blues kept things going in the second. At 5:04, they added to the lead off a rush as Tyler Pitlick scored his sixth goal of the season to make it 2-0.
Just over three minutes later, just seconds after a power play expired, Justin Faulk scored from the slot to make it 3-0 at 8:26.
The Blues scored again, appearing to make it 4-0 off a rush, but a successful challenge for offside disallowed the goal.
Through two periods, shots were 22-16 St. Louis.
The Flyers got on the board at 5:51 of the third. A point shot by Nick Seeler was deflected in by James van Riemsdyk for his 11th goal of the season and 299th of his career to make it a 3-1 game.
With 8:17 to play, the Flyers got the lead to within one. A shot by Cam York left a rebound for Morgan Frost, who scored his 19th goal of the season to make it 3-2.
In the final minute, the Blues iced the game as Alexey Toropchenko scored into an empty net to make it 4-2.
Jordan Binnington made 32 saves on 34 shots in the win. Ersson made 28 saves on 31 shots in the loss.
Faulk and Toropchenko each had two-point games for the Blues.
The Flyers get back on the ice for the third game of the four-game road trip on Thursday night against the Dallas Stars at 8:30 p.m.