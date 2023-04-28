Philadelphia Phillies (13-13) at Houston Astros (14-11): Game 27 Preview

The Philadelphia Phillies will ride a three-game win streak into Friday’s World Series rematch against the Houston Astros.
The Phillies will send Aaron Nola to the mound for Game 1 of the series. Nola is coming off his longest outing of the 2023 MLB regular season, 7 innings in a win against Colorado on April 21.
Houston will counter with left-handed-pitcher Framber Valdez. Valdez shutdown the Phillies in the 2022 World Series going 2-0 over 13 innings allowing only one earned run and striking out 19.
First pitch is set for 8:10 PM/EDT from Minute Maid Park in Houston. The game will be telecast exclusively on AppleTV as Apple’s MLB “Game of the Week.”
When: Friday, April 28
Where: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX
First Pitch: 8:10 PM/EDT
Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker
Telecast: Exclusively on AppleTV
PHI– Aaron Nola (1-2, 5.40 ERA) | Last Outing: No Decision, 4/21 vs COL, 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
HOU- Framber Valdez (2-2. 2.25 ERA) | Last Outing: Win, 4/22 at ATL, 7 IP. 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 9 K
PHI: TBD
HOU: TBD