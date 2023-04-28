Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (13-13) at Houston Astros (14-11): Game 27 Preview

Michael Lipinski
Oct 28, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola (27) pitches to Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) during the first inning during game one of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies will ride a three-game win streak into Friday’s World Series rematch against the Houston Astros.  

The Phillies will send Aaron Nola to the mound for Game 1 of the series.  Nola is coming off his longest outing of the 2023 MLB regular season, 7 innings in a win against Colorado on April 21. 

Houston will counter with left-handed-pitcher Framber Valdez.  Valdez shutdown the Phillies in the 2022 World Series going 2-0 over 13 innings allowing only one earned run and striking out 19.  

First pitch is set for 8:10 PM/EDT from Minute Maid Park in Houston.  The game will be telecast exclusively on AppleTV as Apple’s MLB “Game of the Week.”

When: Friday, April 28

Where: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

First Pitch: 8:10 PM/EDT

Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker

Telecast: Exclusively on AppleTV

Pitching Matchup

PHI– Aaron Nola (1-2, 5.40 ERA) | Last Outing: No Decision, 4/21 vs COL, 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

HOU- Framber Valdez (2-2. 2.25 ERA) | Last Outing: Win, 4/22 at ATL, 7 IP. 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 9 K

Now Batting 

PHI: TBD

HOU: TBD

