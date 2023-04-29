Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (14-13) at Houston Astros (14-12): Game 28 Preview

Michael Lipinski
Nov 5, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros center fielder Chas McCormick (20) breaks hit bat on a pitch by Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) during the third inning in game six of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies look to extend their win streak to four-games on Saturday in the second game of a three-game set against the Houston Astros

The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler to the mound on Saturday afternoon in Houston.  Wheeler is looking to make it three wins in a row on the mound. 

Houston will counter with righty Cristian Javier.  The 26-year-old has yet to lose this season in 28.0 innings pitched.  

A fun fact, this is the first time either pitcher will matchup against their opponent team in the regular season according to Baseball Reference.  Wheeler has never faced the Astros in the regular season and Javier has never faced the Phillies. Both pitchers started games in the 2022 World Series.  

First pitch is set for 5:10 PM/EDT from Minute Maid Park in Houston.  

When: Saturday, April 29

Where: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

First Pitch: 5:10 PM/EDT

Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker

Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia and MLB Network

Pitching Matchup

PHI– Zack Wheeler (2-1, 4.73 ERA) | Last Outing: Win, 4/23 vs COL, 6 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 11 K

HOU- Cristian Javier (2-0, 3.21 ERA) | Last Outing: No Decision, 4/23 at ATL, 6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 K

Now Batting

Topics  
