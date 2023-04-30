Philadelphia Phillies (15-13) at Houston Astros (14-13): Game 29 Preview

The Philadelphia Phillies head into Sunday’s series finale agains the Houston Astros on a four-game win streak. The Phils will look to make to make it five straight and earn a sweep over the reigning World Champs.
Bailey Falter will toe the rubber for the Phillies. Jose Urquidy will start for Houston. The Astros are a -155 favorite according to ESPN.
When: Sunday, April 30
Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX
First Pitch: 7:10 PM/EDT
Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP & the Phillies Radio Network
Telecast: Nationally on ESPN
PHI: Bailey Falter (0-4, 4.50 ERA)
HOU: Jose Urquidy (1-2, 5.64 ERA)
Let's close it out #RingTheBell 📺: @espn 📻: @SportsRadioWIP pic.twitter.com/VxyOSBbx3F— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 30, 2023
Leading off for Sunday Night Baseball.🕕: 6:10 PM🏟: Closed📺: @espn 📻: @SportsTalk790 | Spanish: 93.3 FM🎟: https://t.co/JKVVoyRky2 pic.twitter.com/b7DmW0hk8o— Houston Astros (@astros) April 30, 2023
