Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (15-13) at Houston Astros (14-13): Game 29 Preview

Michael Lipinski

The Philadelphia Phillies head into Sunday’s series finale agains the Houston Astros on a four-game win streak. The Phils will look to make to make it five straight and earn a sweep over the reigning World Champs.

Bailey Falter will toe the rubber for the Phillies. Jose Urquidy will start for Houston. The Astros are a -155 favorite according to ESPN.

When: Sunday, April 30

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX

First Pitch: 7:10 PM/EDT

Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP & the Phillies Radio Network

Telecast: Nationally on ESPN

Pitching Matchup

PHI: Bailey Falter (0-4, 4.50 ERA)

HOU: Jose Urquidy (1-2, 5.64 ERA)

Now Batting…

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

Report: Bryce Harper to Join the Phillies Lineup on Tuesday If Cleared

Michael Lipinski  •  1 min
Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (15-13) at Houston Astros (14-13): Game 29 Preview
Michael Lipinski  •  49min
Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (14-13) at Houston Astros (14-12): Game 28 Preview
Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 29 2023
Phillies
Phillies Final: Phillies Take Game One in 2022 World Series Rematch
Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 28 2023
Phillies
Phillies Injury News: Cristian Pache Placed on IL with Knee Injury
Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 29 2023
Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (13-13) at Houston Astros (14-11): Game 27 Preview
Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 27 2023
Phillies
Phillies Final: Phils’ Strahm Shuts Out Seattle, 1-0
Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 27 2023
More Phillies News