Philadelphia Phillies (4-9) at Cincinnati Reds (5-7): Game 14 Preview

The Philadelphia Phillies continue their four-game set with a Friday night fight against the Cincinnati Reds.  The Reds took game one of the series, 6-2, on Thursday night

The Phillies will turn to Tiajuan Walker to try and put a halt to the Fightins’ latest 3-game skid.  The Reds will counter with righty Connor Overton.  Overton’s start for Cincinnati SHOULD mean the return of CF Brandon Marsh to the Phillies lineup.  

First pitch from Cincinnati is set for 6:40 PM/Eastern. 

When: Friday, April 14

Where: Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, OH

First Pitch: 6:40 PM/EDT 

Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker

Telecast: NBCSP (the regular one!)

Pitching Matchup

PHI– Taijuan Walker (0-1, 6.00 ERA) | Last Outing: ND, 4/9 vs CIN, 4.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 5 K
CIN: Connor Overton (0-0, 10.13 ERA) | Last Outing: ND, 4/9 at PHI, 4 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 HR, 3 BB, 4 K

Now Batting…

Some Stats for Youse…

  • CF Brandon Marsh is hitting .400 with 1 HR and 4 RBIs against right handed pitching this season
  • 2B Bryson Stott extended his season starting hitting streak to 13-games on Thursday with a bunt single in the 9th inning. He tied George Burns (1925) and is three-games behind Willie “Puddin’ Head” Jones (16-games, 1950) for third best to start the season in franchise history
  • Reds starter Connor Overton was shaky at best in his April 9 outing at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies tattooed Overton for 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, in 4 IP in that outing. The big hit was an Alec Bohm 2-run homer in the 4th.
  • Six-of-Eight Phillies relief pitchers own an ERA of 4.00 or more
    • Craig Kimbrel– 9.00
    • Andrew Bellatti– 4.05
    • Connor Brogdon– 4.26
    • Gregory Soto– 6.35
    • Seranthony Dominguez– 13.50
    • McKinley Moore– 15.43
  • Phillies team pitching currently ranks 25th in baseball with a 5.25 team ERA
  • The Phillies bullpen ranks 28th in MLB with a 6.38 ERA
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
