Philadelphia Phillies (4-9) at Cincinnati Reds (5-7): Game 14 Preview

The Philadelphia Phillies continue their four-game set with a Friday night fight against the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds took game one of the series, 6-2, on Thursday night.
The Phillies will turn to Tiajuan Walker to try and put a halt to the Fightins’ latest 3-game skid. The Reds will counter with righty Connor Overton. Overton’s start for Cincinnati SHOULD mean the return of CF Brandon Marsh to the Phillies lineup.
First pitch from Cincinnati is set for 6:40 PM/Eastern.
When: Friday, April 14
Where: Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, OH
First Pitch: 6:40 PM/EDT
Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker
Telecast: NBCSP (the regular one!)
PHI– Taijuan Walker (0-1, 6.00 ERA) | Last Outing: ND, 4/9 vs CIN, 4.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 5 KCIN: Connor Overton (0-0, 10.13 ERA) | Last Outing: ND, 4/9 at PHI, 4 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 HR, 3 BB, 4 K
Phillies: TBD
Reds: TBD