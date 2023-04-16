Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (5-10) at Cincinnati Reds (6-8): Game 16 Preview

Michael Lipinski

The Philadelphia Phillies look to move past Saturday’s 13-0 shellacking by the Cincinnati Reds when the teams close out their four-game series on Sunday afternoon. 

The Phillies will turn to Aaron Nola to help steady the ship.  Nola has been subpar so far this season, he has yet to make it through the sixth inning this season.  The apparent ace has one quality start (6 IP, 3 ER or less) to his ledger this season, April 5 versus the New York Yankees.

Cincinnati will send 30-year-old Luis Cessa to the mound in an effort to take the four-game series from the Phillies.  Cessa’s performances have been a mixed bag so far in 2023.  The righty looked formidable in his first start of the season throwing 5.1 innings of two-run baseball.  In his last outing, Cessa allowed five runs in less than four innings. 

You know what that means, this will likely be a pitching matchup for the ages. 

First pitch from Cincinnati is set for 1:40 PM PM/Eastern from the banks of the Ohio River. 

When: Sunday, April 16

Where: Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, OH

First Pitch: 1:40 PM/EDT

Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker

Telecast: NBCSP

Pitching Matchup

PHI– Aaron Nola (0-1, 7.04 ERA) | Last Outing: L, 4/11 vs. MIA, 5.2 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 6 K

CIN: Luis Cessa (0-1, 7.00 ERA) | Last Outing: L, 4/11 vs. ATL, 3.2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

