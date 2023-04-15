Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (5-9) at Cincinnati Reds (5-8): Game 15 Preview

Michael Lipinski

The Philadelphia Phillies look to build off of Friday’s 8-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds in game three of a four-game series.  

The Phils will send Matt Strahm to the mound for his third start of the season.  The lefty has been Mr. Consistent since being thrown into a starting role due to Ranger Suarez’s injury.  Strahm has not allowed an earned run this season.  

Cincinnati will counter with lefty Graham Ashcroft. The 25-year old has been a pleasant surprise this season for the Reds going six innings and seven innings in his first two starts of the season.   

First pitch from Cincinnati is set for 4:10 PM/Eastern from the banks of the Ohio River. 

When: Saturday, April 15

Where: Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, OH

First Pitch: 4:10 PM/EDT 

Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker

Telecast: NBCSP+

Pitching Matchup

PHI– Matt Strahm (1-0, 0.00 ERA) | Last Outing: W, 4/10 vs MIA, 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, BB, 6 K
CIN: Graham Ashcroft (1-0, 2.08 ERA) | Last Outing: ND, 4/10 at ATL, 6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 7 K

Now Batting…

Some Stats for Youse…

  • Matt Strahm is making his third start of the season. It’s his most starts since 2019 when Strahm made 19-starts as a member of the San Deigo Padres
  • No one in the Phillies starting lineup has ever faced Reds starter Graham Ashcroft
  • Alec Bohm enters Saturday’s game with a 14-game hitting streak
  • Phillies SS Trea Turner is slashing .323/.354/.419 with a .773 OPS, 2 2B, 2 3B, 3 SB, and 3 RBI
Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (5-9) at Cincinnati Reds (5-8): Game 15 Preview

Michael Lipinski  •  3h
Phillies
Everybody Hits! Phillies Crush Reds on Friday Night
Michael Lipinski  •  17h
Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (4-9) at Cincinnati Reds (5-7): Game 14 Preview
Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 14 2023
Phillies
Nick Lodolo, Reds Shutdown the Phillies in Series Opener
Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 13 2023
Writer: Michael Lipinski
News & Notes: Philadelphia Phillies Injury Update
Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 13 2023
Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (4-8) at Cincinnati Reds (4-7)- Game 13 Preview
Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 13 2023
Phillies
Phillies’ Bryce Harper Working Out at First Base
Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 12 2023
More Phillies News