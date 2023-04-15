Philadelphia Phillies (5-9) at Cincinnati Reds (5-8): Game 15 Preview

The Philadelphia Phillies look to build off of Friday’s 8-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds in game three of a four-game series.
The Phils will send Matt Strahm to the mound for his third start of the season. The lefty has been Mr. Consistent since being thrown into a starting role due to Ranger Suarez’s injury. Strahm has not allowed an earned run this season.
Cincinnati will counter with lefty Graham Ashcroft. The 25-year old has been a pleasant surprise this season for the Reds going six innings and seven innings in his first two starts of the season.
First pitch from Cincinnati is set for 4:10 PM/Eastern from the banks of the Ohio River.
When: Saturday, April 15
Where: Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, OH
First Pitch: 4:10 PM/EDT
Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker
Telecast: NBCSP+
PHI– Matt Strahm (1-0, 0.00 ERA) | Last Outing: W, 4/10 vs MIA, 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, BB, 6 KCIN: Graham Ashcroft (1-0, 2.08 ERA) | Last Outing: ND, 4/10 at ATL, 6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 7 K
Saturday night lights #RingTheBell📺: @NBCSPhilly+📻: @SportsRadioWIP 📱: https://t.co/HhDxScbmEV // https://t.co/vgbMhIMsON pic.twitter.com/JrmCG3AjaS— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 15, 2023
Saturday night lights #RingTheBell📺: @NBCSPhilly+📻: @SportsRadioWIP 📱: https://t.co/HhDxScbmEV // https://t.co/vgbMhIMsON pic.twitter.com/JrmCG3AjaS
Game 3 of 4 with the Phillies. Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/m8VHrRMZpM— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 15, 2023
Game 3 of 4 with the Phillies. Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/m8VHrRMZpM