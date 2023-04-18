Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (6-10) at Chicago White Sox (6-10): Game 17 and Game 18 Previews

Michael Lipinski

The Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago White Sox were expected to kickoff a three-game series on Monday in Chicago however Mother Nature had other ideas.  Cold temperature, high winds, and snow showers postponed Monday’s opener and the teams will now play a traditional double header this afternoon from the Southside. 

The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler to the mound in Game 1, while Chicago will counter with Lance Lynn.  Game 2 will see the Phils’ Bailey Falter matchup against Chicago’s Lucas Giolito

First pitch from Chicago is set for 4:10 PM/EDT with Game 2 beginning 35-45 minutes following Game 1’s completion. 

When: Tuesday, April 18

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, IL

First Pitch: 4:10 PM/EDT (Game 1), Game 2 35-45 minutes after Game 1

Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker

Telecast: NBCSP & NBCSP+

Pitching Matchup

Game 1

PHI– Zack Wheeler (0-1, 4.02 ERA) | Last Outing: ND, 4/12 vs. MIA, 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

CHW: Lance Lynn (0-1, 7.31 ERA) | Last Outing: ND, 4/11 at MIN, 6 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 10 K

Game 2

PHI– Bailey Falter (0-2, 4.80 ERA) | Last Outing: L, 4/13 at CIN, 4.2 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

CHW– Lucas Giolito (0-1, 6.00 ERA) | Last Outing: L, 4/12 at MIN, 6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

Now Batting…

Game 1 Lineups

Some Stats for Youse…

  • 2B Bryson Stott enters Game 1 with a 16-game hitting streak to start the 2023 MLB regular season
    • Stott’s 16-game hitting streak ties Willie “Puddin’ Head” Jones
    • Stott owns baseball’s longest active hitting streak
    • Stott leads all of baseball with 10 multi-hit games
    • Stott is tied with Toronto’s Bo Bichette for the league lead in hits, 27
  • Stott leads the Phillies in batting average (.380) while CF Brandon Marsh leads the Phillies in OBP (.440), SLG (.756), and OPS (1.196)
  • In fact, Marsh’s .576 SLG is good enough to lead all of baseball
  • Marsh is also tied for the league lead in triples with the Dodgers’ James Outman, 3
  • Speaking of league leaders, OF/DH Nick Castellanos is leading all of baseball in doubles with 9
  • The Phillies have a 14.5 % chance to make the Postseason accoridng to Baseball Reference’s algorithm, the White Sox have a 9.0 % chance
