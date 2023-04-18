Philadelphia Phillies (6-10) at Chicago White Sox (6-10): Game 17 and Game 18 Previews

The Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago White Sox were expected to kickoff a three-game series on Monday in Chicago however Mother Nature had other ideas. Cold temperature, high winds, and snow showers postponed Monday’s opener and the teams will now play a traditional double header this afternoon from the Southside.
The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler to the mound in Game 1, while Chicago will counter with Lance Lynn. Game 2 will see the Phils’ Bailey Falter matchup against Chicago’s Lucas Giolito.
First pitch from Chicago is set for 4:10 PM/EDT with Game 2 beginning 35-45 minutes following Game 1’s completion.
When: Tuesday, April 18
Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, IL
First Pitch: 4:10 PM/EDT (Game 1), Game 2 35-45 minutes after Game 1
Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker
Telecast: NBCSP & NBCSP+
Game 1
PHI– Zack Wheeler (0-1, 4.02 ERA) | Last Outing: ND, 4/12 vs. MIA, 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K
CHW: Lance Lynn (0-1, 7.31 ERA) | Last Outing: ND, 4/11 at MIN, 6 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 10 K
Game 2
PHI– Bailey Falter (0-2, 4.80 ERA) | Last Outing: L, 4/13 at CIN, 4.2 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
CHW– Lucas Giolito (0-1, 6.00 ERA) | Last Outing: L, 4/12 at MIN, 6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K
Game 1 Lineups
Round One in Chi-town. #RingTheBell📺: @NBCSPhilly📻: @SportsRadioWIP📱: https://t.co/HhDxScbmEV // https://t.co/vgbMhIMsON pic.twitter.com/BtVkU0aD9u— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 18, 2023
Today's #WhiteSox starters for Game 1 at Guaranteed Rate Field: pic.twitter.com/96kQB2Enwk— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 18, 2023
