Philadelphia Union Prepares For Battle With Toronto With Injury Updates

Chester, PA: It has been a crazy couple of weeks for the Philadelphia Union which saw them go from the MLS regular season to the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League.
This week, the Union will focus on MLS play as they take on Toronto FC on Saturday at Subaru Park.
On Wednesday, Philadelphia Union Head Coach Jim Curtin would speak and give some insights on what they are preparing for Toronto on Saturday.
Looking back at their draw to Chicago last week:
Reflecting on the Chicago draw, Curtin says that the team’s current challenge is putting together a “complete and thorough 90 minutes” where the team looks like themselves.
Reflecting on the Chicago draw, Curtin says that the team’s current challenge is putting together a “complete and thorough 90 minutes” where the team looks like themselves.
About facing Toronto, Jim Curtin said that they are, “a strong opponent & will have their hands full”.
Injury Update on Kai Wagner:
Kai Wagner is 100 percent, Jim Curtin said. Trained fully the last two days, "no lingering effects"
Kai Wagner is 100 percent, Jim Curtin said. Trained fully the last two days, "no lingering effects"
Other injury updates:
Are they looking ahead to their Matchup with LAFC and overlooking Toronto?
Philadelphia Union Coach Jim Curtin said the team is focused on facing Toronto this week & not looking ahead to LAFC#DOOP #MLS pic.twitter.com/mzR2mkzK0q
Philadelphia Union Coach Jim Curtin said the team is focused on facing Toronto this week & not looking ahead to LAFC#DOOP #MLS pic.twitter.com/mzR2mkzK0q
