Philadelphia Union Prepares For Battle With Toronto With Injury Updates

Chester, PA: It has been a crazy couple of weeks for the Philadelphia Union which saw them go from the MLS regular season to the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League.

This week, the Union will focus on MLS play as they take on Toronto FC on Saturday at Subaru Park.

On Wednesday, Philadelphia Union Head Coach Jim Curtin would speak and give some insights on what they are preparing for Toronto on Saturday.

Looking back at their draw to Chicago last week:

About facing Toronto, Jim Curtin said that they are, “a strong opponent & will have their hands full”.

Injury Update on Kai Wagner:

Other injury updates:

  • Damion Lowe is 100 percent training
  • Olivier Mbaizo is still in a bit of pain with a tweaked hamstring
  • Leon Flach got an injection on Monday & hopes to be back training tomorrow

Are they looking ahead to their Matchup with LAFC and overlooking Toronto?

