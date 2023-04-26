Philadelphia Union ready for Rematch with LAFC in the Champions League Semifinals

Chester, PA: There are certain games that get the fans very excited and the Philadelphia Union are about to take part in one of those games as they battle LAFC in the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League Semifinals on Wednesday night.
The first leg will be held at Subaru Park in Chester – this is a rematch from the exciting MLS Cup Final, which ended in Penalty Kicks with LAFC winning.
On Tuesday, Philadelphia Head Coach Jim Curtin and Union Captain Alejandro Bedoya would speak before the match. Below are some of the highlights of what they said.
Jim Curtin on the matchup:
A quote from Union Head Coach Jim Curtin during yesterday's press conference ahead of tonight's CCL Semi-Final against LAFC, in a re-match of last years MLS Cup Final #DOOP
📸: Trey Madara pic.twitter.com/SKiAgJFZOw
— Jimmy King (@Jimmyking35) April 26, 2023
Emotions will be high.
Curtin on battling LAFC once again this time at home, “The first leg this is halftime of a very emotional high intensity series again with two good teams. You know, we’re early in the season I think they've navigated the challenges of Champions League a little better than us.“
— Union Nation (@PHLUnionNation) April 25, 2023
Curtin on if it makes it better to prepare for an MLS team rather than a Mexican team:
I asked @PhilaUnion Coach Jim Curtin if preparing for an MLS team in the @TheChampions is not as challenging as compared to a Mexican team#DOOP #SCCL23 pic.twitter.com/tGfMDyhFsk
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) April 25, 2023
Jim Curtin said that the team is 100% healthy for the match against LAFC.
Alejandro Bedoya about defending the home field:
I asked @PhilaUnion Capitan Alejandro Bedoya about defending the Home Field vs LAFC#DOOP #SCCL23 pic.twitter.com/Hq5BaAvitu
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) April 25, 2023
Alejandro Bedoya is excited about this game as he missed the MLS Cup Final against LAFC last year due to an injury.
Bedoya would go on to say that the Union vs LAFC is “The best Inter-conferece Rivalry”.
The game is tonight at 9 PM on FS1.