Philadelphia Union ready for Rematch with LAFC in the Champions League Semifinals

Chester, PA: There are certain games that get the fans very excited and the Philadelphia Union are about to take part in one of those games as they battle LAFC in the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League Semifinals on Wednesday night.

The first leg will be held at Subaru Park in Chester – this is a rematch from the exciting MLS Cup Final, which ended in Penalty Kicks with LAFC winning.

On Tuesday, Philadelphia Head Coach Jim Curtin and Union Captain Alejandro Bedoya would speak before the match. Below are some of the highlights of what they said.

Jim Curtin on the matchup:

Emotions will be high.

Curtin on if it makes it better to prepare for an MLS team rather than a Mexican team:

Jim Curtin said that the team is 100% healthy for the match against LAFC.

Alejandro Bedoya about defending the home field:

Alejandro Bedoya is excited about this game as he missed the MLS Cup Final against LAFC last year due to an injury.

Bedoya would go on to say that the Union vs LAFC is “The best Inter-conferece Rivalry”.

The game is tonight at 9 PM on FS1.

