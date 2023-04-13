Phillies’ Bryce Harper Working Out at First Base

The official Philadelphia Phillies twitter account sent Phils’ fans into a frenzy on Wednesday afternoon when it shared pictures of slugger Bryce Harper working out at Citizens Bank Park. Harper, who is recovering from late-November Tommy John Surgery, was seen in the official team images taking ground balls with a first baseman’s mitt.
Hey Harp pic.twitter.com/rWN8y2JeXL
The immediate speculation on the interwebs was Harper was making a comeback at first base and according to The Athletic’s Matt Gelb, that’s not speculation, it’s fact.
Harper is in fact working out at first base in an effort to return to the field sooner rather than later, according to Gelb. And the Phils’ slugger has the support of everyone in the organization.
Harper reportedly approached Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski earlier this month to make his pitch about playing first base. Dombrowski took it under advisement and discussed the scenario with Phils’ medical personnel and manager Rob Thomson.
The plan was given a thumbs up earlier this week leading to today.
Gelb’s reporting is clear, the potential move to first base won’t move up Harper’s return timetable. The 30-year-old slugger will be cleared to hit before he is cleared to throw and will return as the Phils’ primary designated hitter first. However, the potential of Harper playing first base will fill a major hole if and when he is able to retake the field.
As you all know, or should know, the Phillies are down a pair of first baseman due to injury. Rhys Hoskins is likely lost for the seasons due to ACL reconstruction surgery and Darrick Hall is out for at least a few months after successful surgery on his right thumb. The team has been leaning on Alec Bohm and Kody “Son of Roger” Clemens at the first base position.
Nothing against Clemens, but he ain’t no Harper.
In the meantime, it might be worth getting to Citizens Bank Park a bit earlier than usual to watch “MV3” work on his quest at becoming a Gold Glove winning first baseman.