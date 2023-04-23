Phillies Final: Castellanos Clubs Two Homers in Phils 4-3 Win Over Rox

Philadelphia Phillies RF/DH Nick Castellanos is homer-less no more! The much maligned Phils’ slugger clubbed two homers on Saturday afternoon leading the Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies.
In addition to Castellanos, the Phillies got a power surge from an unlikely source, Cristian Pache. The light hitting outfielder hit a 2-run homer to give the Phillies an early 3-1 lead.
Phillies spot starter Cristopher Sanchez was serviceable, allowing 3-runs in 4.1 innings before turning over the game to the bullpen. The ‘pen was once again spectacular, the grouping of Connor Brogdon, Gregory Soto, Seranthony Dominguez, and Craig Kimbrel allowed 3-hits and struck out six over 4.2 scoreless innings.
Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies.
PHI B1: Nick Castellanos homers (1) to LF (COL-0, PHI-1)
COL T3: Jurickson Profar grounds out, Alan Trejo scores (COL-1, PHI-1)
PHI B3: Cristian Pache homers (1) to CF, Brandon Marsh scores (COL-1, PHI-3)
COL T4: Yonathan Daza doubles (6) to CF, Ryan McMahon scores (COL-2, PHI-3)
COL T5: Mike Moustakas sacrifice fly to RF, Charlie Blackmon scores (COL-3, PHI-3)
PHI B6: Castellanos homers (2) to left center field (COL-3, PHI-4)
WP: Connor Brogdon (1-0, 2.45 ERA) | LP: Kyle Freeland (2-2, 4.28 ERA) | SV: Craig Kimbrel (2)
TOG: 2:26 | Attendance: 41,939
PHI RF Nick Castellanos: 3-for-4, 2 HR (2), 2B (10), 2 RBI (10)
CASTY BOMB#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/cEPiQIdgdL— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 22, 2023
CASTY BOMB#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/cEPiQIdgdL
Casty go boom x2#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/NbHB1kYIk9— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 22, 2023
Casty go boom x2#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/NbHB1kYIk9
The Phillies will look to take the series from Colorado on Sunday afternoon. The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler to the mound. Colorardo will counter with Jose Urena. First pitch from Citizens Bank Park is set for 12:05 PM/EDT.