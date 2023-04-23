Phillies

Phillies Final: Castellanos Clubs Two Homers in Phils 4-3 Win Over Rox

Michael Lipinski
Apr 22, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos (8) hits a home run against the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY

Philadelphia Phillies RF/DH Nick Castellanos is homer-less no more! The much maligned Phils’ slugger clubbed two homers on Saturday afternoon leading the Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies.  

In addition to Castellanos, the Phillies got a power surge from an unlikely source, Cristian Pache.  The light hitting outfielder hit a 2-run homer to give the Phillies an early 3-1 lead.  

Phillies spot starter Cristopher Sanchez was serviceable, allowing 3-runs in 4.1 innings before turning over the game to the bullpen.  The ‘pen was once again spectacular, the grouping of Connor Brogdon, Gregory Soto, Seranthony Dominguez, and Craig Kimbrel allowed 3-hits and struck out six over 4.2 scoreless innings. 

Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies. 

How They Scored

PHI B1: Nick Castellanos homers (1) to LF (COL-0, PHI-1)

COL T3: Jurickson Profar grounds out, Alan Trejo scores (COL-1, PHI-1)

PHI B3: Cristian Pache homers (1) to CF, Brandon Marsh scores (COL-1, PHI-3)

COL T4: Yonathan Daza doubles (6) to CF, Ryan McMahon scores (COL-2, PHI-3)

COL T5: Mike Moustakas sacrifice fly to RF, Charlie Blackmon scores (COL-3, PHI-3)

PHI B6: Castellanos homers (2) to left center field (COL-3, PHI-4)

TeamRHE
Colorado Rockies381
Philadelphia Phillies471

WP: Connor Brogdon (1-0, 2.45 ERA) | LP: Kyle Freeland (2-2, 4.28 ERA) | SV: Craig Kimbrel (2)

TOG: 2:26 | Attendance: 41,939

Broad Street Baseball’s “Player of the Game”

PHI RF Nick Castellanos: 3-for-4, 2 HR (2), 2B (10), 2 RBI (10)

What’s on Deck?

The Phillies will look to take the series from Colorado on Sunday afternoon. The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler to the mound. Colorardo will counter with Jose Urena. First pitch from Citizens Bank Park is set for 12:05 PM/EDT.

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
