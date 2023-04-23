Phillies

Phillies Final: Fightins Slug Four Homers, Rout Rox 9-3 in Series Finale

Michael Lipinski
Apr 23, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jose Urena (51) waits for a new baseball after giving up a home run to Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies used home runs from Trea Turner, Kody Clemens, Brandon Marsh, and Bryson Stott to crush the Colorado Rockies 9-3 in Sunday afternoon’s series finale.  

The Phillies were also aided by a tough outing from veteran righty Zack Wheeler.  Wheeler struggled at times, but was able to get through six complete innings.  His line for the day: 6 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 11 K.  Wheeler was masterful other than an extended 4th inning where he seemingly lost control and allowed all three runs. 

The Phillies bullpen was spectacular once again.  

The combo of Gregory Soto, Jose Alvarado, and Luis Ortiz pitched three scoreless innings, striking out five Rockies in the process.  

With the win, their third in a row, the Phillies move within one game of .500 with an 11-12 record. 

Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies. 

How They Scored

PHI B1: Trea Turner homers (2) to left center field (COL-0, PHI-1)

PHI B3: Kody Clemens homers (1) to RF (COL-0, PHI-2)

COL T4: Yonathan Daza hit by pitch, Jurickson Profar scores (COL-1, PHI-2)

COL T4: Harold Castro sacrifice fly to CF, Ryan McMahon scores (COL-2, PHI-2)

COL T4: Ezequiel Tovar singles to RF, C.J. Cron scores (COL-3, PHI-2)

PHI B4: J.T. Realmuto fielders choice, Kyle Schwarber scores (COL-3, PHI-3)

PHI B4: Alec Bohm grounds out to SS, Nick Castellanos scores (COL-3, PHI-4)

PHI B7: Bohm doubles (4) to left center field, Realmuto scores (COL-3, PHI-5)

PHI B7: Bryson Stott homers (2) to RF, Bohm scores (COL-3, PHI-7)

PHI B8: Brandon Marsh homers (4) to right center field, Cristian Pache scores [Call Review and upheld] (COL-3, PHI-9)

TeamRHE
Colorado Rockies370
Philadelphia Phillies982

WP: Zack Wheeler (2-1, 4.73 ERA) | LP: Jose Urena (0-4, 9.82 ERA) 

TOG: 2:43 | Attendance: 44,618 (Sellout-5)

What’s on Deck?

The Phillies have a scheduled day off on Monday, April 24 before the Seattle Mariners come to Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday evening. The Mariners series is scheduled for three-games. Bailey Falter is likely to start the series for the Phils. Tuesday and Wednesday’s games are set for 6:40 PM/EDT starts, while Thursday is a 1:05 PM/EDT business person special.

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

Phillies Final: Fightins Slug Four Homers, Rout Rox 9-3 in Series Finale

Michael Lipinski  •  26s
Phillies
Colorado Rockies (6-16) at Philadelphia Phillies (10-12): Game 23 Preview
Michael Lipinski  •  19h
Phillies
Phillies Final: Castellanos Clubs Two Homers in Phils 4-3 Win Over Rox
Michael Lipinski  •  19h
Phillies
Colorado Rockies (6-15) at Philadelphia Phillies (9-12): Game 22 Preview
Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 22 2023
Phillies
Phillies Final Score: Phils Use a Late Surge to Defeat Colorado, 4-3
Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 21 2023
Phillies
News & Notes: Philadelphia Phillies Injury Update
Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 21 2023
Phillies
Colorado Rockies (6-14) at Philadelphia Phillies (8-12): Game 21 Preview
Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 21 2023
More Phillies News