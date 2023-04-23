Phillies Final: Fightins Slug Four Homers, Rout Rox 9-3 in Series Finale

The Philadelphia Phillies used home runs from Trea Turner, Kody Clemens, Brandon Marsh, and Bryson Stott to crush the Colorado Rockies 9-3 in Sunday afternoon’s series finale.
The Phillies were also aided by a tough outing from veteran righty Zack Wheeler. Wheeler struggled at times, but was able to get through six complete innings. His line for the day: 6 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 11 K. Wheeler was masterful other than an extended 4th inning where he seemingly lost control and allowed all three runs.
The Phillies bullpen was spectacular once again.
The combo of Gregory Soto, Jose Alvarado, and Luis Ortiz pitched three scoreless innings, striking out five Rockies in the process.
With the win, their third in a row, the Phillies move within one game of .500 with an 11-12 record.
Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies.
PHI B1: Trea Turner homers (2) to left center field (COL-0, PHI-1)
PHI B3: Kody Clemens homers (1) to RF (COL-0, PHI-2)
COL T4: Yonathan Daza hit by pitch, Jurickson Profar scores (COL-1, PHI-2)
COL T4: Harold Castro sacrifice fly to CF, Ryan McMahon scores (COL-2, PHI-2)
COL T4: Ezequiel Tovar singles to RF, C.J. Cron scores (COL-3, PHI-2)
PHI B4: J.T. Realmuto fielders choice, Kyle Schwarber scores (COL-3, PHI-3)
PHI B4: Alec Bohm grounds out to SS, Nick Castellanos scores (COL-3, PHI-4)
PHI B7: Bohm doubles (4) to left center field, Realmuto scores (COL-3, PHI-5)
PHI B7: Bryson Stott homers (2) to RF, Bohm scores (COL-3, PHI-7)
PHI B8: Brandon Marsh homers (4) to right center field, Cristian Pache scores [Call Review and upheld] (COL-3, PHI-9)
WP: Zack Wheeler (2-1, 4.73 ERA) | LP: Jose Urena (0-4, 9.82 ERA)
TOG: 2:43 | Attendance: 44,618 (Sellout-5)
The Phillies have a scheduled day off on Monday, April 24 before the Seattle Mariners come to Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday evening. The Mariners series is scheduled for three-games. Bailey Falter is likely to start the series for the Phils. Tuesday and Wednesday’s games are set for 6:40 PM/EDT starts, while Thursday is a 1:05 PM/EDT business person special.