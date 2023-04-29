Phillies Final: Phillies Take Game One in 2022 World Series Rematch

The Philadelphia Phillies used the longball, home run robbing defense, and excellent starting pitching enroute to a 3-1 win over the Houston Astros in the opener of the 2022 World Series rematch.
Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola was spectacular. The struggling ace finally put together an outing that is expected from an ace. Nola’s line in Friday’s victory: 8 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, and 6 K. The only blemish for Nola was a 1st inning homer to Houston’s Jeremy Pena.
Kyle Schwarber got the scoring started crushing a 1st inning home run off of Astros’ starter Framber Valdez. Outfielders Cristian Pache and Brandon Marsh each added an RBI, respectively.
started off w a SCHWARBOMB #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/16bDY2m32n— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 29, 2023
Outfielder Nick Castellanos saved the Phillies with the glove. Castellanos robbed Houston’s Alex Bregman of what would’ve been a go-ahead homer in the bottom of the 1st inning.
Deked all of us pic.twitter.com/19Ea64lmu5— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 29, 2023
Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies.
PHI T1: Kyle Schwarber homers (6) to RF (PHI-1, HOU-0)
HOU B1:Jeremy Pena homers (5) to right center field (PHI-1, HOU-1)
PHI T5: Cristian Pache doubles (3) to RF, Edmundo Sosa scores (PHI-2, HOU-1)
PHI T7: Brandon Marsh singles to CF, Sosa scores (PHI-3, HOU-1)
WP: Aaron Nola (2-2, 4.46 ERA) | LP: Framber Valdez (2-3, 2.54 ERA) | SV: Jose Alvarado (5)
TOG: 2:26 | Attendance: 40,719
PHI SP Aaron Nola: Win, 8 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 HR, 0 BB, 6 K
The Phillies and Astros will meet on Saturday night for game two of the three game set. The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler to the mound against the Astros’ Cristian Javier. First pitch is set for 5:10 PM/EDT from Houston.