Phillies Final: Phils’ Strahm Shuts Out Seattle, 1-0

Michael Lipinski
Apr 27, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Matt Strahm (25) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies spot starter Matt Strahm was once again splendid in his latest outing for the Fightins.  The lefty went 5.1 innings allowing no runs and scattering two hits.  Kody “Son of Roger” Clemens provided the only run of the ballgame, a two-out RBI single in the 2nd inning, to give the Phillies a 1-0 win over the Seattle Mariners

Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies. 

How They Scored

PHI B2: Kody Clemens single to CF, Nick Castellanos scores (SEA-0, PHI-1)

TeamRHE
Seattlle Mariners031
Philadelphia Phillies140

WP: Matt Strahm (2-2, 2.31 ERA) | LP: George Kirby (2-2, 2.93 ERA) | SV: Craig Kimbrel (3)

TOG: 2:04 | Attendance: 31,543

Broad Street Baseball’s “Player of the Game”

PHI SP Matt Strahm – 5.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 K

What’s on Deck?

The Philadelphia Phillies will travel to Houston on Friday for a World Series rematch with the Houston Astros. The Phillies will start Aaron Nola against the Astros’ Framber Valdez. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM/EDT from Houston.

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

