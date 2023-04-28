Phillies Final: Phils’ Strahm Shuts Out Seattle, 1-0

Philadelphia Phillies spot starter Matt Strahm was once again splendid in his latest outing for the Fightins. The lefty went 5.1 innings allowing no runs and scattering two hits. Kody “Son of Roger” Clemens provided the only run of the ballgame, a two-out RBI single in the 2nd inning, to give the Phillies a 1-0 win over the Seattle Mariners.
Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies.
PHI B2: Kody Clemens single to CF, Nick Castellanos scores (SEA-0, PHI-1)
WP: Matt Strahm (2-2, 2.31 ERA) | LP: George Kirby (2-2, 2.93 ERA) | SV: Craig Kimbrel (3)
TOG: 2:04 | Attendance: 31,543
PHI SP Matt Strahm – 5.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 K
The Philadelphia Phillies will travel to Houston on Friday for a World Series rematch with the Houston Astros. The Phillies will start Aaron Nola against the Astros’ Framber Valdez. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM/EDT from Houston.