Phillies

Phillies Injury News: Cristian Pache Placed on IL with Knee Injury

Michael Lipinski
Apr 28, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Cristian Pache (19) comes out of the game after getting injured in the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Cristian Pache has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a torn meniscus in his right knee, the team confirmed on Saturday afternoon.  In a corresponding move, the Phillies have recalled outfielder Dalton Guthrie from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. 

The Athletic’s Matt Gelb is reporting Pache will need surgery for the torn meniscus.  Recovery time is approximately six-to-eight weeks. 

Pache, who was acquired from Oakland prior to the start of the season, had a rough start to the regular season but had recently turned a corner.  The 24-year-old was slashing .360/.360/.600 with a homer, 4 RBIs, and a .960 OPS in 26 at-bats for the Phils this season.  Pache’s range defensively has been a big boost to the Phillies outfield, especially in late inning situations.  

Guthrie, who had a cup of coffee with the Phillies in 2022, is hitting .279 with two homers, 9 RBIs, with a .380 OBP, a .481 SLG, and .861 OPS.  He will be available for the Phillies on Sunday due to travel issues into Houston on Saturday.

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (14-13) at Houston Astros (14-12): Game 28 Preview

Michael Lipinski  •  9h
Phillies
Phillies Final: Phillies Take Game One in 2022 World Series Rematch
Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 28 2023
Phillies
Phillies Injury News: Cristian Pache Placed on IL with Knee Injury
Michael Lipinski  •  9h
Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (13-13) at Houston Astros (14-11): Game 27 Preview
Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 27 2023
Phillies
Phillies Final: Phils’ Strahm Shuts Out Seattle, 1-0
Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 27 2023
Phillies
Seattle Mariners (10-12) at Philadelphia Phillies (11-12): Game 24 Preview
Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 25 2023
Phillies
Phillies Final: Fightins Slug Four Homers, Rout Rox 9-3 in Series Finale
Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 23 2023
More Phillies News