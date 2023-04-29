Phillies Injury News: Cristian Pache Placed on IL with Knee Injury

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Cristian Pache has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a torn meniscus in his right knee, the team confirmed on Saturday afternoon. In a corresponding move, the Phillies have recalled outfielder Dalton Guthrie from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
The Athletic’s Matt Gelb is reporting Pache will need surgery for the torn meniscus. Recovery time is approximately six-to-eight weeks.
Pache, who was acquired from Oakland prior to the start of the season, had a rough start to the regular season but had recently turned a corner. The 24-year-old was slashing .360/.360/.600 with a homer, 4 RBIs, and a .960 OPS in 26 at-bats for the Phils this season. Pache’s range defensively has been a big boost to the Phillies outfield, especially in late inning situations.
Guthrie, who had a cup of coffee with the Phillies in 2022, is hitting .279 with two homers, 9 RBIs, with a .380 OBP, a .481 SLG, and .861 OPS. He will be available for the Phillies on Sunday due to travel issues into Houston on Saturday.